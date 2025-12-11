Cargo Shipping Market To Reach USD 18.47 Billion By 2030, Strong Growth Driven By Bulk Trade, Containerization & E-Commerce Demand Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Cargo Shipping Market"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on cargo shipping market offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

Introduction

The Cargo Shipping Market size is estimated at USD 14.73 billion in 2025, and is expected to reach USD 18.47 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.63% during the forecast period (2025-2030). The demand for maritime freight continues to surge, supported by rising global trade flows, increasing demand for containerized cargo, and evolving trade patterns across regions. As supply chains become more complex and global manufacturing spreads across geographies, the cargo shipping market is responding with capacity expansion, diversified vessel types, and enhanced service offerings. This expansion reflects not only growing trade volumes, but also shifts in cargo type, vessel utilization, and end-use industry demand all contributing to the overall cargo shipping market growth.

Key Market Trends

E-commerce-driven container demand and smaller, frequent shipments: One of the strongest drivers of growth in the cargo shipping market is rising e-commerce activity. As global retail and manufacturing sectors push for faster deliveries and smaller-lot shipments, containerized cargo demand is on the rise. Containerized cargo is expected to grow at a higher growth rate compared with some traditional cargo types. This shift is prompting shipping companies to adapt by deploying vessels optimized for frequent, smaller-lot loads rather than only large-scale bulk shipments.

Diversification of vessel types: growth in specialized and reefer traffic: While bulk carriers continue to dominate traditional trade flows, there is a noticeable shift toward specialized vessels such as reefer vessels that carry perishable goods or temperature-sensitive cargo. Demand for pharmaceuticals, fresh produce, and other cold-chain goods is contributing to this trend. The forecast suggests that reefer and specialized vessels will grow at a significant rate through 2030. This diversification aligns with changes in global consumption patterns and supply-chain sophistication.

Demand shift toward mid-size and neo-Panamax vessels for flexibility: Historically, large vessels dominated shipping volume for economies of scale. However, as demand becomes more varied and route flexibility becomes more important, mid-size vessels such as neo-Panamax or post-Panamax ships are gaining traction. These vessels offer greater access to a broader range of ports and flexible scheduling, supporting diversified trade flows beyond traditional major corridors.

Regional growth and rising significance of Asia-Pacific export flows: The Asia Pacific region remains the powerhouse for cargo shipping demand, driven by strong manufacturing exports, diversified sourcing from emerging economies, and rising intra-regional trade flows. In 2024, the region accounted for nearly half of global revenue in the cargo shipping market, and it is expected to continue growing at a steady rate over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

By Ship Type

Bulk Carriers

Container Ships

Tankers

General Cargo Ships

Reefer & Specialized Vessels

By Vessel Size Class

Handy / Handymax

Panamax

Post-Panamax & Neo-Panamax

Ultra-Large Container Vessels (ULCVs)

By Cargo Type

Dry Bulk

Liquid Bulk (Crude, LNG/LPG, Chemicals)

Containerised (General & Reefer)

By Service Type

Liner (Scheduled)

Tramp (Voyage/Spot)

Project / Heavy-lift / Parcel

By End-use Industry

Manufacturing

Food & Beverages

Oil, Gas & Energy

Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare

Electrical & Electronics

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Middle east&Africa

Europe

Asia pacific

Key Players

A. P. Moller-Maersk AS

MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company SA

CMA CGM

China COSCO Holdings Company Limited

Hapag-Lloyd

Conclusion

The cargo shipping market is positioned for steady and healthy growth between 2025 and 2030, reaching a projected USD 18.47 billion. This growth is underpinned by a strong global trade environment, expanding e-commerce, increasing containerized cargo flows, and rising demand for specialized shipping services such as reefer and temperature-controlled transport. The robust role of dry bulk trade remains, but containerization and diversification of cargo types are reshaping the market.

Regional growth led by Asia-Pacific along with evolving supply-chain strategies and consumer demand, will continue to drive cargo shipping market size. Meanwhile, market players that can combine fleet efficiency, flexible services, and global network reach whether large carriers or specialized operators are likely to benefit most.

Get More insights:

Industry Related Reports

China Controllable Pitch Marine Propeller Market: The Chinese controllable pitch marine propeller market is segmented by number of blades (two–three blades, four blades, and five blades), application (passenger vessels and commercial/cargo vessels), and ship type (tug and push boats, ferries, icebreakers, and other ship types). Market size and forecasts are provided in USD million for each segment.

Europe Luxury Yacht Market: The Europe luxury yacht market is segmented by yacht type (sailing luxury yachts, motorized luxury yachts, and other types), size (up to 20 meters, 20–50 meters, and above 50 meters), application (commercial and private), and country (Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, the Netherlands, Greece, and the rest of Europe).

Marine Battery Market: The marine battery market is segmented by battery type (lithium-ion, lead-acid, and others), propulsion type (hybrid electric, fully electric, and others), ship type (commercial and defense), function (deep-cycle, dual-purpose, and others), capacity range, and geography. Market forecasts are presented in terms of value (USD).

About Mordor Intelligence

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.

With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.

For any inquiries or to access the full report, please contact:

...