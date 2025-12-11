Bphat Announces New Project“Prince Of Lansing” After Signing Major Deal With IAN Entertainment Powered By GT Digital/EMPIRE

LANSING, MI - Rising hip-hop artist BPhat, real name Bryson Smith, is officially stepping into a major new chapter of his career with the announcement of his upcoming project, Prince of Lansing. The release will arrive under IAN Entertainment, with distribution powered by GT Digital/EMPIRE, marking a new milestone for the Michigan native. BPhat recently inked a significant entertainment deal with IAN Entertainment, a partnership elevating his reach and reinforce his status as Prince of Lansing.

Known for his authentic storytelling, versatile delivery, and commanding presence, BPhat continues to build rapid momentum as anticipation grows around his next body of work.

Vandtrice Wilson, Head of Business Affairs at IAN Entertainment, expressed tremendous excitement about the partnership, stating he is“excited to see where this great talent goes next.” The new deal provides BPhat with expanded resources, strategic support, and national distribution-all aligning to make Prince of Lansing his biggest release yet.

Prince of Lansing serves as a defining moment for the artist, paying homage to his roots while showcasing the growth, ambition, and raw artistry that have set him apart in his city's music scene. The project is expected to deliver a fresh, powerful sound that further solidifies BPhat's place among today's rising hip-hop contenders.

With the strength of IAN Entertainment and the backing of GT Digital/EMPIRE, BPhat is positioned for breakout success as he prepares to introduce this next phase of his artistry to a wider audience.

About BPhat

Born Bryson Smith, BPhat is a Lansing, Michigan–bred hip-hop artist known for his expressive lyricism and versatile sound. His music reflects both the grit and the pride of his city, blending real-life experiences with the charisma and confidence of a natural star. With Prince of Lansing, he aims to cement his voice as a defining force in the Midwest.

About IAN Entertainment

IAN Entertainment is a rapidly expanding entertainment firm committed to developing impactful, innovative talent across music and media. Through strategic partnerships, creative guidance, and executive support, the company empowers artists to take their careers to the next level.