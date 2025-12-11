Cloud Analytics Market Leading Companies, Growing Trends, Outlook, Advance Technology, Opportunities And Future Scope

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Cloud Analytics Market by Type (Cloud BI (Data Visualization, Data Integration), Enterprise Information Management, GRC, EPM, Advanced Analytics (Predictive, Prescriptive)), Data Processing (Real-Time Analytics, Batch Analytics) - Global Forecast to 2029.

The Cloud Analytics Market is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.1% from USD 35.7 billion in 2024 to USD 118.5 billion in 2029. In order to find important business insights, cloud analytics analyzes data on a cloud-based platform. It enables users to examine enormous datasets kept in the cloud, spotting important patterns, forecasting results, and coming to wise judgments. By using this strategy, companies can improve their operations and meet growth goals by taking proactive measures based on data-driven plans.

By offering the services segment to account for higher CAGR during the forecast period

Services segment in the cloud analytics market have experienced remarkable growth in the cloud analytics market, fueled by the increasing adoption of data-driven decision-making across industries. These services offer businesses the capability to analyze vast amounts of data stored in the cloud swiftly and efficiently, enabling them to extract valuable insights for strategic planning, optimization, and innovation. With the scalability and flexibility of cloud infrastructure, analytics services can accommodate diverse data types and analytical workloads, empowering organizations to derive actionable intelligence from their data in real time. As businesses continue to prioritize agility and competitiveness, the demand for cloud analytics services is expected to soar, driving further innovation and expansion in the cloud analytics market landscape.

By Type, advanced analytics solution is expected to hold the largest market size for the year 2024

The surge in advanced analytics adoption within the cloud analytics market is reshaping the landscape of data-driven decision-making. Organizations across diverse sectors are increasingly turning to advanced analytics solutions hosted on cloud platforms to extract deeper insights from their data. This trend stems from the growing realization that traditional analytics methods are no longer sufficient to cope with the complexities of modern data ecosystems. Advanced analytics, powered by machine learning algorithms, predictive modeling, and AI, offer unparalleled capabilities to uncover hidden patterns, forecast trends, and optimize business processes. By leveraging the scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness of cloud infrastructure, businesses can access powerful analytics tools without the burden of hefty upfront investments in hardware and software. As a result, the cloud analytics market is witnessing rapid expansion, fueled by the transformative potential of advanced analytics in driving innovation, enhancing operational efficiency, and gaining a competitive edge in today's data-driven economy.

By Vertical, Healthcare & Life Sciences is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The healthcare and life sciences sector is experiencing a transformative shift with the emergence of cloud analytics. This technology integrates vast amounts of data from various sources, including electronic health records, wearable devices, and genomic information, to derive meaningful insights and drive informed decision-making. Cloud analytics offers scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness, enabling organizations to efficiently manage and analyze massive datasets that were previously challenging to handle. By leveraging advanced analytics techniques such as machine learning and predictive modeling, healthcare providers and life sciences companies can enhance patient care, optimize clinical workflows, and accelerate drug discovery processes. Moreover, cloud-based analytics facilitates collaboration among researchers, clinicians, and stakeholders, fostering innovation and driving advancements in personalized medicine and population health management. As the industry continues to embrace digital transformation, cloud analytics stands as a cornerstone for unlocking the full potential of data-driven healthcare and life sciences initiatives.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific region is experiencing a significant surge in the adoption of cloud analytics, reshaping how businesses make data-driven decisions. Companies spanning various industries are embracing cloud-based analytics platforms to optimize operations, foster innovation, and gain actionable insights. Additionally, the ubiquitous nature of mobile devices and internet connectivity has heightened the demand for real-time analytics accessible from anywhere. Governments and enterprises recognize the strategic value of harnessing analytics to maintain competitiveness in the global marketplace. Consequently, investments in cloud analytics technologies and talent development are escalating, positioning the Asia Pacific region as a pivotal player in the global cloud analytics landscape.

Unique Features in the Cloud Analytics Market

Cloud analytics platforms automatically scale compute and storage independently, letting organisations expand capacity during heavy workloads (e.g., large queries or model training) and shrink it when idle. This elasticity removes the need for expensive upfront hardware, enables rapid experimentation, and ensures consistent query performance under variable loads.

Modern cloud analytics separate persistent storage from compute engines so many analytic workloads can access the same centralized data without duplication. This allows cost-efficient long-term storage (object stores) while letting multiple, concurrent compute engines (SQL engines, ML notebooks, streaming jobs) spin up as needed - the backbone of data lakehouse approaches.

Serverless models hide infrastructure management: users submit queries or jobs and are billed only for actual resource usage. This pay-per-use pricing lowers entry barriers for smaller teams, simplifies capacity planning, and encourages ad-hoc or bursty analysis without committing to reserved instances.

Cloud analytics platforms commonly provide native streaming ingestion and processing so businesses can analyze events, logs, and telemetry with millisecond-to-seconds latency. Built-in connectors, windowing semantics, and stateful stream processors support real-time dashboards, anomaly detection, and operational decisioning.

Major Highlights of the Cloud Analytics Market

The cloud analytics market is expanding rapidly as enterprises accelerate cloud migration and rely more on data-driven decision-making. The shift to digital business models, global e-commerce, remote work, and AI-driven services continues to fuel demand for scalable, flexible analytics delivered through the cloud.

Organizations increasingly require instant visibility into operations, customer behavior, security events, and IoT telemetry. This drives growth in platforms offering real-time dashboards, event-driven analytics, and low-latency processing-making real-time intelligence a central market driver.

The integration of AI and machine learning into cloud analytics platforms is transforming the market, enabling automated forecasting, anomaly detection, and intelligent decision support. Built-in MLOps frameworks and automated model management make cloud providers preferred partners for enterprise AI initiatives.

Enterprises are replacing legacy on-premise BI and data warehouses with cloud-native architectures that provide elasticity, serverless execution, and pay-as-you-use pricing. This transition accelerates modernization efforts and creates new demand for data lakehouses, serverless engines, and integrated governance tools.

Top Companies in the Cloud Analytics Market

The significant cloud analytics software and service providers include IBM (US), SAS Institute (US), Oracle (US), Google (US), Microsoft (US), Teradata (US), Salesforce (US), AWS (US), NetApp(US), Qilk(US), Sisense (US), SAP (Germany), Atos (France), Altair (US), Microstrategy (US), Tibco Software (US), Hexaware Technologies (India), Zoho (India), Rackspace Technology (US), Splunk (US), Cloudera (US), Domo (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (US), Incorta (US), Tellius (US), Rapyder (US), Hitachi Vantara (US), Board International (Switzerland), Ridge (Israel), Jaspersoft (US), Yellowfin (Australia), Deonodo(US), GoodData(US), Thoughtspot (US), and Infogain (US). These companies have used organic and inorganic growth strategies such as product launches, acquisitions, and partnerships to strengthen their position in the cloud analytics market.

IBM

IBM was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Armonk, New York, US. Operating in more than 170 countries worldwide, IBM's geographic presence is extensive, with offices, research facilities, and data centers strategically located to serve its diverse clientele. IBM has evolved into a multifaceted enterprise offering various products and services, from hardware and software to cloud computing and artificial intelligence solutions. In cloud analytics, IBM leveraging its vast expertise and resources to provide cutting-edge solutions to businesses across various industries. IBM Cloud offers a comprehensive suite of analytics services, enabling organizations to harness the power of data for informed decision-making and competitive advantage. Using advanced analytics capabilities, such as ML and predictive modeling, IBM helps businesses unlock valuable insights from their data, driving innovation and growth. With offerings such as IBM Watson Analytics, businesses can easily analyze complex data sets, uncovering hidden patterns and trends that can inform strategic initiatives and drive business success.

Google

Google, founded in 1998, is a multinational technology company headquartered in Mountain View, California, US. Initially recognized for its breakthrough search engine, Google has expanded its operations to encompass various products and services, including software, hardware, and online advertising. With a global footprint, Google maintains a significant presence in numerous countries, with offices and data centers spanning North America, Europe, Asia, and beyond. Its widespread geographic presence enables Google to cater to diverse markets and users worldwide, contributing to its status as one of the most influential tech companies on the planet. In cloud analytics' Google Cloud offers a comprehensive suite of solutions to empower businesses with advanced data analysis capabilities. Leveraging cutting-edge technologies, such as AI and ML, Google Cloud's analytics offerings enable organizations to extract actionable insights from vast amounts of data in real-time. From data warehousing and data lakes to business intelligence tools and predictive analytics, Google Cloud provides a robust infrastructure and a wide range of services tailored to meet the evolving needs of modern enterprises.

Microsoft Corporation

Microsoft Corporation founded in 1975, is a global technology giant headquartered in Redmond, Washington, US. With a presence in over 190 countries, Microsoft has established itself as a leader in various technology industry sectors. Its geographic reach extends across continents, with regional offices and data centers strategically located to serve customers worldwide. Microsoft's products and services cater to diverse markets, including personal computing, enterprise solutions, gaming, and cloud services, making it one of the world's most influential and innovative companies. In recent years, Microsoft has made significant strides in cloud analytics, leveraging its Azure platform to offer advanced solutions to businesses of all sizes. Azure's suite of analytics tools enables organizations to harness the power of big data, ML, and AI to gain valuable insights and drive informed decision-making. From Azure Data Lake Storage for scalable data storage to Azure Databricks for collaborative data analytics, Microsoft provides a comprehensive ecosystem for managing and analyzing data effectively.

Atos (France)

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation headquartered in Bezons, France. With a strong focus on cybersecurity, cloud, and high-performance computing, Atos serves a diverse range of industries including defense, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media, energy, and public sector. The company provides a comprehensive portfolio of services encompassing consulting, systems integration, managed services, and cloud operations. Atos is renowned for its innovative solutions in big data, AI, and quantum computing, helping clients navigate complex digital transformations. The company operates in more than 70 countries and employs over 100,000 professionals worldwide, committed to sustainability and ethical practices in technology?.

Board International (Switzerland)

Board International, based in Chiasso, Switzerland, is a leading provider of business intelligence, performance management, and analytics software. Known for its all-in-one platform, Board enables organizations to seamlessly combine data discovery, business analytics, and planning in a single interface. This unified approach helps businesses gain insights and make data-driven decisions more efficiently. Board's solutions are widely used across various sectors, including retail, finance, manufacturing, and consumer goods, providing capabilities such as budgeting, forecasting, and dashboarding. The company emphasizes ease of use, flexibility, and powerful data visualization, making complex data accessible and actionable for business users.