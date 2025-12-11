Contrast Media Market Size & Growth Forecast To 2029

MENAFN - GetNews)



"The large share of this segment can be attributed to the growing number of procedures that require the use of iodinated contrast media, owing to benefits such as their versatility and their capacity to be used across multiple modalities such as X-ray and CT."The major players operating in this market are GE HealthCare (US), Bracco Imaging S.p.A. (Italy), Bayer AG (Germany), Guerbet (France), Lantheus Medical Imaging (US), Unijules Life Sciences Ltd. (India), JB Pharma (India), Sanochemia Pharmazeutika (Germany), TAEJOON PHARM Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Jodas Expoim (India), iMax Diagnostic Imaging Limited (Ireland)

The global contrast media market, valued at US$5.9 billion in 2022, stood at US$6.3 billion in 2023 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2029, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$9.7 billion by the end of the period. The new research study consists of an industry trend analysis of the market. The new research study consists of industry trends, pricing analysis, patent analysis, conference and webinar materials, key stakeholders, and buying behaviour in the market. The new research study consists of an industry trend analysis of the market. The new research study consists of industry trends, pricing analysis, patent analysis, conference and webinar materials, key stakeholders, and buying behaviour in the market. Market growth is largely driven by rising number of hospitals and diagnostic imaging centers, awareness regarding early diagnosis and rising prevalence of chronic conditions. On the other hand, the adverse effects associated with the use of contrast media will restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent.

Request Sample Pages:

Contrast Media Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

1. Increasing prevalence of chronic medical conditions

Restraints:

1. Side effects associated with the use of contrast media

Opportunities:

1. Increasing research on contrast media

Challenge:

1. Dearth of trained professionals

Key Market Players of Contrast Media Industry :

The major players operating in this market are GE HealthCare (US), Bracco Imaging S.p.A. (Italy), Bayer AG (Germany), Guerbet (France), Lantheus Medical Imaging (US), Unijules Life Sciences Ltd. (India), JB Pharma (India), Sanochemia Pharmazeutika (Germany), TAEJOON PHARM Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Jodas Expoim (India), iMax Diagnostic Imaging Limited (Ireland), YZJ Group (China), Livealth Biopharma Pvt. Ltd. (India), Unispire Biopharma Private Limited (India), Acro Lifesciences (I) Pvt. Ltd. (India), Stanex Drugs & Chemical Pvt. Ltd. (India), Beijing Beilu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (China), Rege Imaging & Cine Films Private Limited (India), K DIAM EXIM (India), Onko Ýlaç San. ve Tic. A.Þ. (Turkey), Fresenius Kabi (Germany), Biem Ilaç San. ve Tic. A.S. (Turkey), and AdvaCare (US).

The contrast media market is segmented into four major regions: North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2022, North America emerged as the leading contributor, accounting for the largest share of the market. With the presence of major players in the region, the region has witnessed an increase in the number of product approvals. These companies based in North America have expertise, resources, and well-established sales networks, contributing to the region's market dominance.

Download an Illustrative overview: