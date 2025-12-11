Egrc Market Innovations, Technology Growth, Leading Companies, Future Scope & Opportunities

MENAFN - GetNews)



eGRC Market by Offering (Solutions and Services), Deployment Mode (On-premises and Cloud), Organization Size, Solution Usage (Internal and External), Business Function, Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing) and Region - Global Forecast to 2029.

The size of the eGRC (Enterprise, Governance, Risk, and Compliance) market is expected to increase at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.4% from USD 18.3 billion in 2024 to USD 34.5 billion by 2029. Organizations' use of digital technologies like cloud computing, IoT, AI, and big data analytics in their intricately linked business processes is driving the eGRC market's expansion.

Based on the offering, the solutions segment accounts for the highest market size during the forecast period.

The adoption of eGRC solutions has surged as organizations must manage complex regulatory requirements and mitigate diverse risks. These solutions provide a centralized platform to streamline governance processes, automate compliance tasks, and enhance risk visibility across the enterprise. Effective eGRC solution encompasses thorough data integration, advanced analytics, real-time monitoring, and strategic utilization of emerging technologies. These features provide organizations with the necessary resources for managing the intricate landscape of eGRC. Some companies offer dedicated eGRC solutions, such as compliance, risk, and audit management. These solutions are developed to cater to the specific needs of the BFSI, healthcare, IT & ITeS, government, and other verticals. Companies offering eGRC solutions include IBM LogicManager, MetricStream, Software AG, Wolters Kluwer, Diligent, IdeaGen, and SAI Global.

By deployment mode, the cloud segment will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecasted period.

Small and Medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are increasingly adopting eGRC solutions deployed in the cloud due to several advantages. Cloud deployment offers scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness, making it accessible to businesses without hefty upfront investments. These solutions streamline governance processes, enhance risk visibility, and simplify compliance management. With intuitive interfaces and subscription-based pricing models, eGRC cloud solutions empower SMEs to navigate regulatory landscapes while optimizing resource utilization efficiently.

By region, Europe is to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Europe is expected to register high growth rates in the eGRC market. Emerging European markets, such as the UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Ireland, are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for the eGRC market. Increasing regulations and compliances, political uncertainty, unpredictable business environment, rise in network crimes, and advanced cyber and bot attacks have favored the growth of the eGRC market in the region, as it is helping the organizations effectively work on GRC programs.

Unique Features in the EGRC Market

The eGRC market stands out by offering platforms that unify governance, risk management, and compliance into a single integrated system. These solutions eliminate data silos by consolidating policies, controls, audits, and risk assessments into one framework, ensuring real-time visibility and standardized decision-making across the enterprise.

Modern eGRC tools leverage AI, machine learning, and advanced analytics to predict emerging risks before they escalate. They provide dynamic risk scoring, scenario modeling, and automated threat correlation-enabling organizations to shift from reactive measures to proactive, intelligence-driven risk management.

A defining feature of the eGRC market is automation of compliance workflows. Solutions continuously track regulatory changes, auto-map controls, and generate compliance reports, greatly reducing manual effort. Policy management modules streamline updates, approvals, version control, and organization-wide policy dissemination.

eGRC platforms offer continuous control monitoring (CCM) capabilities, allowing enterprises to track compliance and risk indicators in real time. Automated alerts, workflow triggers, and dashboards help detect policy violations, fraud attempts, or operational anomalies instantly, improving governance accuracy.

Major Highlights of the EGRC Market

The eGRC market is experiencing strong growth as organizations face increasing regulatory pressure, data privacy mandates, and cross-border compliance requirements. Businesses are turning to eGRC platforms to streamline compliance management, reduce penalties, and maintain continuous regulatory alignment.

AI and analytics are becoming core to eGRC solutions, enabling real-time risk prioritization, predictive analysis, automated control testing, and anomaly detection. This intelligence is helping enterprises shift from reactive compliance to proactive, data-driven governance.

The market is shifting rapidly toward cloud-native eGRC platforms that offer flexible deployment, lower operating cost, and scalability. SaaS models are preferred as they provide faster upgrades, global accessibility, and seamless integration with cloud ecosystems used by modern enterprises.

Organizations are increasingly adopting integrated risk management approaches, driving demand for unified platforms that consolidate enterprise, operational, cyber, and third-party risks. eGRC solutions are evolving into broad IRM suites that deliver centralized dashboards and end-to-end visibility.

Top Companies in the EGRC Market

IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Oracle (US), SAP (Germany), SAS Institute (US), ServiceNow (US), Thomson Reuters (Canada), FIS (US), Wolters Kluwer (Netherlands), LexisNexis (US), Mphasis (India), MetricStream (US), Riskonnect (US), Navex Global (US), OneTrust (US), Mega International (France), LogicManager (US), Acuity Risk Management (UK), C&F SA (Poland), Allgress (US), GlobalSuite Solutions (Spain), Onspring (US), Optimiso (US), Oxial (Switzerland), ReadiNow (Australia), SureCloud (UK), StandardFusion (Canada), Comensure (US), Dynamic GRC (Singapore), LogicGate (US), VComply (US), ProGReC (India) and SmartSuite (US) are the key players and other players in the eGRC market.

Wolters Kluwer (Netherlands) provides professional information, software solutions, and services for clinicians, nurses, accountants, and lawyers. It also caters to the tax, finance, audit, risk, compliance, and regulatory sectors. It has a presence in the Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the world (ROW). The company caters to its global clientele in over 180 countries. The company specializes in workflow, GRC, and tax and accounting solutions. It offers Enablon GRC solutions encompass risk management, mobile safety and inspection, mobile audits, internal controls, internal audits, insurance & claims, incident/event management, reporting, continuous assessment, change management, business continuity management, and action plans.

FIS (US) is a recognized financial technology solution provider. It offers merchant solutions, banking solutions, and capital market solutions. Its software, services, consulting, and outsourcing solutions are focused on retail and institutional banking, payments, asset and wealth management, risk and compliance, trade enablement, transaction processing, and record-keeping. FIS has a portfolio of products for the financial services sector, including retail and investment banking. It includes "Profile" - a banking application based on the open-source GT.M, a transaction processing database engine maintained by FIS.

IBM is a major player in the eGRC (Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance) market, offering integrated risk management solutions through IBM OpenPages with Watson. Its platform leverages AI and analytics to help organizations identify, assess, and mitigate risks while ensuring regulatory compliance. With capabilities in automation, real-time reporting, and policy management, IBM empowers enterprises to streamline governance processes, enhance decision-making, and maintain a strong risk posture across complex environments.

Microsoft is a significant player in the eGRC (enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance) market, offering integrated solutions through Microsoft Purview and Microsoft Defender. These platforms help organizations manage data governance, compliance, and risk with AI-driven automation and real-time threat detection. By leveraging its cloud infrastructure, advanced analytics, and security frameworks, Microsoft empowers enterprises to enhance regulatory compliance, protect sensitive data, and streamline governance across hybrid environments.