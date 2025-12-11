Get Ready For An Electrifying College Hoops Showdown Tulsa Vs. New Mexico State Live This Saturday On UEN

This Saturday, fans of high-stakes college basketball have a must-see event: the Tulsa Golden Hurricane take on the New Mexico State Aggies in a one-of-a-kind contest - live from the home arena of the Texas Legends. The game tips off at 2: 00 PM (CST) on Saturday, December 13, 2025.

This isn't just another game - it's a bold collaboration between Urban Edge Network (UEN) and the Texas Legends / NBA G League, delivering college hoops in a pro-arena environment for the very first time. That means bigger venue, amplified energy, and a unique experience for fans tuning in or streaming from home.

Why You Can't Miss Th is Game

● Tulsa Golden Hurricane enters the matchup riding high - boasting an impressive 8-1 record so far this season. The Hurricanes have already delivered blowout wins (including a 111–60 drubbing) and tight finishes, showcasing a deep roster and competitive fire.

● New Mexico State Aggies come in battle-tested with a gritty style and a 2025-26 season that's already drawn attention. Their disciplined defense and up-tempo offense make them battle-ready for this neutral-site showdown.

● The neutral-site nature - played in a professional-league arena - levels the playing field and amplifies the intensity. Fans will get the feel of pro-level atmosphere while watching top-tier college talent.

Watch Live on Urban Edge Network (UEN)

Thanks to UEN's exclusive streaming agreement with the Texas Legends / NBA G League, this Saturday's game will be accessible via the UEN app or at urbanedgenetwork. UEN isn't just a streaming platform - it's a trailblazing, media network that has grown rapidly, becoming the official streaming home for the Texas Legends.

Download the UEN app or visit the website now to set your reminder - you don't want to miss this showcase of rising collegiate talent in a pro-arena spotlight.

About Urban Edge Network

Urban Edge Network is a dynamic, multimedia platform committed to bringing high-quality sports coverage and culturally rich content to underserved communities. Since launching its partnership with the NBA G League's Texas Legends in 2023 - UEN has delivered thousands of live games while elevating the fan experience through personalized, culturally-connected coverage.

With curated broadcasts, in-arena marketing collaboration, and seamless digital streaming to smart devices - UEN is redefining how fans engage with basketball beyond traditional cable.

For Media Inquiries

Contact: Mr. Randall Barnes -...