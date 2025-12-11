California Libraries Now Offer Free Ecosense Ecoblu Radon Monitors Through CDPH Program

MENAFN - GetNews)



A new statewide initiative expands radon awareness and provides residents with free, easy-to-use digital testing devices.

Ecosense announced its partnership with the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) Indoor Radon Program to provide digital radon detection technology to all residents throughout the state. Through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's State Indoor Radon Grant (SIRG), CDPH acquired 600 Ecosense EcoBlu digital radon monitors, now deployed across 21 public library systems serving communities throughout California - including Shasta, San Bernardino, Riverside, Humboldt, and Mendocino counties, among many others. In total, 360 California libraries now offer Ecosense EcoBlu radon monitors available for residents to borrow free of charge.

The program allows Californians to check out EcoBlu detectors from their local libraries at no cost, using the same process as borrowing books. The California program provides professional-grade radon testing devices to residents at no cost, which enables them to detect this hidden health risk.

As Dale Parks, the Indoor Radon Program's senior environmental scientist, explains,“Research demonstrates how access to resources directly impacts outcomes. For example, the Kentucky library-based radon monitor distribution program achieved better testing results in rural areas. The direct placement of EcoBlu devices in California public libraries enables residents to obtain affordable radon detection tools, which require no Wi-Fi connection or complicated setup.”

EcoBlu is a plug-and-play device that provides real-time readings updated every 10 minutes, along with daily, weekly, monthly, and even up to one year of long-term monitoring depending on the user's needs. By offering both immediate results and clear trend averages, EcoBlu enables users to easily track constantly fluctuating radon levels in their homes. This simple yet powerful monitoring helps families make informed decisions on whether mitigation procedures are necessary.

The United States identifies radon as the primary cause of 21,000 lung cancer deaths among people who do not smoke, as this odorless and colorless radioactive gas is commonly present in the environment. The state of California experiences elevated radon levels in certain areas due to its older housing stock and geological characteristics. Low public understanding of radon risks, combined with insufficient testing rates, makes it essential to provide free, accurate monitoring devices for prevention purposes.

The California Indoor Radon Program has established a partnership with public libraries throughout the state to provide EcoBlu monitors through their lending services. The devices are now listed in WorldCat, which serves as the world's largest library catalog system, enabling library staff and patrons to locate them easily.

The radon detection devices offer residents“an accessible and free way to learn more about radon,” according to Lake County resident Christopher Veach, who leads the statewide initiative. Acting as a trusted community center, the library system provides radon testing services that are available to all residents, regardless of their financial situation or geographical location. The California Indoor Radon Program provides information through its website at and on ecosense.

About Ecosense

Ecosense operates from the center of Silicon Valley as a reliable company that provides professional and consumer radon detection and monitoring solutions. Ecosense utilizes patented ion chamber technology to deliver immediate and accurate readings, which are obtained in minutes rather than days. The EcoQube smart radon monitor from Ecosense received recognition as one of TIME's 100 Best Inventions of 2021 and earned a CES Innovation Awards Honoree status. The University of Michigan and Kansas State University validated Ecosense's technology. At the same time, the 2023 Canadian National Radon Proficiency Program (C-NRPP) study identified the company as the industry leader in detection accuracy.