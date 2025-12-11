White House Outlines Condition For US Participation In Europe Meeting On Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said this at a press briefing on Thursday, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"We, the United States and the Trump administration, continue to be very much engaged in trying to bring the Russia-Ukraine war to an end," she said.

Leavitt recalled that President Trump held a phone call with European leaders on Wednesday, and that his special envoy, Steve Witkoff, together with the team "continue to talk with both sides literally as we speak."

At the same time, she noted that U.S. participation in this week's meeting on Ukraine in Paris is not guaranteed.

"If there is a real chance of signing a peace agreement, if we feel like those meetings are worthy of someone on the United States' time this weekend, then we will send a representative," Leavitt said.

She added that Washington still does not have confidence that genuine peace can be achieved or that progress is being made in this process.

Leavitt also complained that the U.S. presidential administration has "spent more than 30 hours" over the past few weeks negotiating with the Russians, Ukrainians, and Europeans.

Peace talks on Ukraine and President Donald Trump's proposed plan are scheduled to take place in Paris on December 13.

