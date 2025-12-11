Justina C. Ray

Adjunct professor, Institute of Forestry and Conservation and Department of Ecology and Evolution, University of Toronto

Dr. Justina Ray has been President and Senior Scientist of Wildlife Conservation Society Canada since its incorporation in 2004. In addition to overseeing the operations of this non-governmental organization, Justina is involved in research and policy activities associated with conservation-based planning, environmental assessment and biodiversity conservation, with a particular focus on wildlife in northern boreal landscapes. Having worked for years in African and Asian tropical forests, North America has been her predominant geographic focus over the past two decades. Over the years, Justina has been appointed to numerous government advisory panels related to species at risk and land use planning in Ontario and Canada and was co-chair of the Terrestrial Mammals Subcommittee of the Committee on the Status of Endangered Wildlife in Canada between 2009-2017. She is Adjunct Professor at the University of Toronto (Institute of Forestry and Conservation, Ecology and Evolutionary Biology) and Trent University (Environmental & Life Sciences Graduate Program).



1996–present Adjunct professor, University of Toronto 2009–present Adjunct professor, Trent University

