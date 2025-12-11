Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Pres. Trump Presses For Action To End Ukraine War


2025-12-11 07:06:41
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Dec 11 (KUNA) - The White House said that President Donald J. Trump was "extremely frustrated with both sides" of Ukraine war.
"He is sick of meetings just for the sake of meeting. He doesn't want any more talk. He wants action. He wants this war to come to an end," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said at a press briefing on Thursday.
Leavitt noted that Trump's administration has spent more than 30 hours this just in the past couple of weeks, meeting with the Russians and the Ukrainians and the Europeans and speaking with them as well.
"So we'll see about the meetings this weekend, and stay tuned," she added. (end)
rsr


Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

