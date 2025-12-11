403
US Imposes Sanctions On Venezuelan Oil Sector, President Relatives
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Dec 11 (KUNA) -- The US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) announced sanctions on six shipping companies operating in Venezuela's oil sector, three nephews of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's wife; and a Maduro-affiliated businessman from Panama.
In a press statement on Thursday, the Department said OFAC is also identifying six associated vessels that have engaged in deceptive and unsafe shipping practices and continue to provide financial resources to "Maduro's corrupt narco-terrorist regime".
"Nicolas Maduro and his criminal associates in Venezuela are flooding the United States with drugs that are poisoning the American people," said Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent.
"These sanctions undo the Biden Administration's failed attempt to make a deal with Maduro, enabling his dictatorial and brutal control at the expense of the Venezuelan and American people."
Bessent added that under President Trump's leadership, Treasury is holding Maduro's regime "and its circle of cronies and companies accountable for its continued crimes".
Today's action is the latest Treasury move targeting Maduro's regime. Malpica, Campo, and Flores de Freitas join Maduro, Cilia Flores, Maduro's son Nicolas Maduro Guerra, and Cilia Flores' three sons, Walter Gavidia Flores, Yosser Gavidia Flores, and Yoswal Gavidia Flores, on the SDN List.
Also targeted is Ramon Carretero Napolitano (Carretero), a Panamanian businessman that has engaged in lucrative contracts with the Maduro regime and has had various business dealings with the Maduro-Flores family, including partnering in several companies together.
Carretero has facilitated shipments of petroleum products on behalf of the Venezuelan government. OFAC is designating Carretero pursuant to E.O. 13850 for operating in the oil sector of the Venezuelan economy. (end)
