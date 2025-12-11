MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) By Judana Murphy

KINGSTON, Jamaica, (JIS) – Following the devastation caused by category five hurricane Melissa, cabinet has issued a directive cancelling Christmas parties across government entities this year.

This was stated by minister of education, skills, youth and information, senator Dr Dana Morris Dixon, at the December 10 post-cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House.

“We have agreed to allow small in-ministry or in-department recognition and morale-building activities. So, if you are doing something in the office itself, that is fine, but no rental of external venues is allowed,” she explained.

Dr Morris Dixon said ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) are being encouraged to conduct outreach activities with members of their team who have been affected and who reside in affected areas.

“We would love to see many of our ministries, departments and agencies continuing the work that many are doing in terms of doing outreach in the affected areas,” she said.

Meanwhile, the private sector is being urged to go forward with their Christmas plans.

“We have had reports of many hotels saying that they are seeing cancellations from private-sector entities. We really do need to make up for what is happening in the west, in terms of the downturn in economic activity. So, those of us in areas that haven't been affected as much, please go out and spend money,” Dr Morris Dixon reasoned; that while the economy needs the support of continued spending, people should also devote time to outreach in the affected areas.

The post The Jamaican government cancels Christmas parties across government entities appeared first on Caribbean News Global.