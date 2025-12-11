Openai Hits Back At Google's Gemini 3 With New Advanced Model Boosting Reasoning And Coding Power



The GPT-5.2 model is rolling out to paid ChatGPT users with upgrades for complex work tasks.

Its release comes amid rising competition following strong reviews for Google's Gemini 3. OpenAI also boosted its enterprise strategy by hiring former Slack CEO Denise Dresser.

OpenAI introduced GPT-5.2 on Thursday, a new model series designed to deliver faster responses, stronger reasoning and major improvements in coding, math and scientific tasks.

The company said the model performs better on multi-step professional workflows, such as building spreadsheets, generating presentations and writing or debugging complex code. Three variants of GPT-5.2 are rolling out now to paid ChatGPT users.

Rival Models Intensify Pressure on OpenAI

The launch follows renewed competition from Google and Anthropic. Google's Gemini 3 has won praise for its reasoning and coding abilities and quickly climbed industry leaderboards, prompting CEO Sam Altman to order teams to accelerate improvements in what he internally termed a“code red.” GPT-5.2 arrives only months after GPT-5 and GPT-5.1, both overshadowed by rival releases.

OpenAI Strengthens Enterprise Push With New CRO

Earlier this week, OpenAI hired Slack CEO and longtime Salesforce executive Denise Dresser as chief revenue officer, part of a broader effort to expand its enterprise footprint as the company prepares for more than $1.4 trillion in planned infrastructure spending. Dresser said she joined to help lead OpenAI through its next phase of enterprise growth.

Corporate Adoption Of ChatGPT

OpenAI's latest State of Enterprise AI report showed sharp increases in usage across businesses. Weekly interactions with ChatGPT Enterprise have risen nearly eightfold over the past year, and users are sending about 30% more messages.

Tools such as Projects and Custom GPTs saw a 19-fold increase in adoption. OpenAI now supports more than seven million ChatGPT work accounts, and Enterprise seats have scaled nearly ninefold since 2024. Most surveyed workers said AI saved them 40–60 minutes a day, with heavy users reporting more than 10 hours saved per week.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for OpenAI was 'extremely bullish' amid 'extremely high' message volume.

OPENAI sentiment and message volume as of December 11| Source: Stocktwits

One user said,“Been waiting for this updated model! Lets go!!”

One user said that each time OpenAI announces a new model, markets tend to surge, Alphabet shares often slip, and companies linked to the company's massive $1.5 trillion infrastructure plan appear relieved.

