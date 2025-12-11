Pro Music Rights And Music Licensing, Inc. Announce Potential Antitrust And Defamation Actions In Response To Mischaracterizations By Congressman Scott Fitzgerald And Industry Lobby Groups

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Miami, FL, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Music Licensing, Inc. and its subsidiary, Pro Music Rights (PMR) today announced that they are actively exploring legal action in response to what it believes to be false and defamatory statements made by Representative Scott Fitzgerald, as well as coordinated efforts by legacy performing rights organizations (PROs) and industry lobbying groups to suppress independent competition in the U.S. music licensing marketplace.

Pro Music Rights and Music Licensing, Inc. categorically reject the recent Congressional letter, which it believes contains politically motivated, factually inaccurate assertions about our business, our repertoire, and our commitment to independent music creators. The letter perpetuates false narratives advanced by entrenched industry interests-including members of the MIC Coalition, as well as BMI and ASCAP-whose efforts historically aim to preserve dominance, reduce payments to creators, and marginalize innovative competitors.

Addressing Misinformation and Protecting Market Integrity

The Company believes Representative Fitzgerald's request for a Federal Trade Commission investigation relies on selective and misleading claims, largely sourced from entrenched industry players threatened by PMR's disruptive market presence. The letter cherry-picks commentary from other PROs submitted to the U.S. Copyright Office's 2025 Notice of Inquiry, while disregarding the Office's own findings. The Copyright Office expressly declined to recommend radical restructuring of the PRO marketplace, emphasizing the need for more robust data and transparency rather than fewer competitors.

PMR has consistently and transparently disclosed its licensing practices, market share estimates, and repertoire information in official filings and public statements, including during the 2025 Copyright Office inquiry. Any assertion that PMR or its Chairman, Jake P. Noch,“feigns legitimacy” or engages in deceptive practices is false, defamatory, and unsupported by the factual record.

Exploring Legal Remedies

In light of the Congressman's repeated false claims, PMR and Music Licensing, Inc. are exploring all available legal remedies, including:



Defamation claims: Mr. Jake P. Noch, the only openly Jewish head of a performing rights organization in the United States, is personally evaluating legal action against Representative Fitzgerald for statements that he believes are anti-Semitic, false, and damaging to his personal and professional reputation. Antitrust litigation: PMR is considering actions against the MIC Coalition, its member associations, and incumbent PROs, including BMI and ASCAP, for coordinated efforts to suppress independent competition and maintain market dominance.

These statements and actions extend well beyond legitimate policy debate, instead attacking the integrity of lawfully operated businesses and individuals while ignoring repeated outreach seeking direct engagement and dialogue.

The Hypocrisy of Incumbent PROs and Lobbying Interests

Several organizations now criticizing PMR previously sought antitrust relief when their own market power drew government scrutiny. Instead of supporting a competitive, creator-focused licensing ecosystem, these incumbents leverage political influence to entrench dominance and portray independent competitors as threats.

The MIC Coalition includes powerful trade associations representing restaurants, hotels, broadcasters, technology companies, event organizers, and other corporate interests that have long advocated for reduced music licensing costs. While promoting“transparency” and“fairness,” many of these associations support policies that make it more difficult for songwriters, composers, and publishers to receive royalties to which they are legally entitled.

Commitment to Independent Creators

PMR remains the only PRO that has consistently disrupted the status quo while advocating for fair treatment of historically marginalized or underpaid creators. The scrutiny PMR receives underscores the disruptive impact of its creator-centric business model.

Chairman Jake P. Noch firmly rejects all personal attacks and defamatory insinuations. As one of the few openly Jewish and pro-Israel senior executives in the U.S. PRO landscape, he has been subjected to prejudicial and anti-Semitic commentary, despite no competent authority ever finding misconduct by him or PMR.

A Call for Fair Engagement

PMR urges Representative Fitzgerald and other policymakers to engage directly with independent songwriters, composers, small publishers, and other rightsholders whose livelihoods depend on fair compensation. Misrepresenting the works of independent creators as“worthless” or subordinating their rights to large corporate interests undermines both U.S. copyright law and the integrity of the music industry.

Moving Forward

Music Licensing, Inc. and Pro Music Rights remain steadfast in defending independent creators and enforcing intellectual property rights. Through advocacy, litigation where necessary, and ongoing licensing operations, PMR will continue to ensure that songwriters, composers, publishers, and other rightsholders are compensated fairly and treated with respect. No amount of political pressure, smear campaigns, or coordinated lobbying will deter PMR from pursuing accountability and protecting the rights of its creators.

About Music Licensing, Inc. (OTCID: SONG) ( ProMusicRights )

Music Licensing, Inc. (OTCID: SONG), also known as Pro Music Rights, is a diversified holding company and the fifth public performance rights organization (PRO) established in the United States. It is recognized under the federal registry of the United States government. The company licenses music to some of the most prominent platforms and businesses, including TikTok, iHeartMedia, Triller, Napster, 7Digital, Vevo, and many others.

Pro Music Rights holds an estimated 7.4% market share in the United States, representing a catalog of more than 2.5 million works by notable artists such as A$AP Rocky, Wiz Khalifa, Pharrell, Young Jeezy, Juelz Santana, Lil Yachty, MoneyBagg Yo, Larry June, Trae Pound, Sauce Walka, Trae Tha Truth, Sosamann, Soulja Boy, Lex Luger, Trauma Tone, Lud Foe, SlowBucks, Gunplay, OG Maco, Rich The Kid, Fat Trel, Young Scooter, Nipsey Hussle, Famous Dex, Boosie Badazz, Shy Glizzy, 2 Chainz, Migos, Gucci Mane, Young Dolph, Trinidad James, Chingy, Lil Gnar, 3OhBlack, Curren$y, Fall Out Boy, Money Man, Dej Loaf, Lil Uzi Vert, and many others, including works generated by artificial intelligence (AI).

Additionally, Music Licensing, Inc. (OTCID: SONG) holds royalty interests in Listerine“Mouthwash” Antiseptic and a vast portfolio of musical works by globally renowned artists, including The Weeknd, Justin Bieber, Kanye West, Elton John, Mike Posner, blackbear, Lil Nas X, Lil Yachty, DaBaby, Stunna 4 Vegas, Miley Cyrus, Lil Wayne, XXXTentacion, BlueFace, The Game, Jeremih, Ty Dolla $ign, Eric Bellinger, Ne-Yo, MoneyBagg Yo, Halsey, Desiigner, DaniLeigh, Rihanna, and many others.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of Music Licensing, Inc. & Pro Music Rights, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. Music Licensing, Inc. & Pro Music Rights, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Pro Music Rights, Inc., Music Licensing, Inc., or any other person.

Non-Legal Advice Disclosure:

This press release does not constitute legal advice, and readers are advised to seek legal counsel for any legal matters or questions related to the content herein.

Non-Investment Advice Disclosure:

This communication is intended solely for informational purposes and does not in any way imply or constitute a recommendation or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any securities, commodities, bonds, options, derivatives, or any other investment products. Any decisions related to investments should be made after thorough research and consultation with a qualified financial advisor or professional. We assume no liability for any actions taken or not taken based on the information provided in this communication

SOURCE: Music Licensing, Inc.