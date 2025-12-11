Dexcom, Inc. Sued For Securities Law Violations Investors Should Contact The Gross Law Firm Before December 26, 2025 To Discuss Your Rights DXCM

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of

CLASS PERIOD: January 8, 2024 to September 17, 2025

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) DexCom had made material design changes to The Company's glucose monitoring products, the G6 and G7, unauthorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration; (ii) the foregoing design changes rendered the G6 and G7 less reliable than their prior iterations, presenting a material health risk to users relying on those devices for accurate glucose readings; (iii) accordingly, defendants' purported enhancements to the G7, as well as the device's reliability, accuracy, and functionality, were overstated; (iv) defendants downplayed the true scope and severity of the issues and health risks posed by adulterated G7 devices; (v) all the foregoing subjected DexCom to an increased risk of heightened regulatory scrutiny and enforcement action, as well as significant legal, reputational, and financial harm; and (vi) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: December 26, 2025

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of DXCM during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is December 26, 2025. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

