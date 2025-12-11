Destination XL Group, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Financial Results
|For the Nine Months Ended
|(in millions)
|November 1, 2025
|November 2, 2024
|Cash flow from operating activities (GAAP basis)
|$
|(3.2
|)
|$
|12.5
|Capital expenditures, excluding store development
|(7.7
|)
|(10.0
|)
|Free Cash Flow before capital expenditures for store development (non-GAAP basis)
|$
|(10.9
|)
|$
|2.5
|Capital expenditures for store development
|(9.3
|)
|(9.4
|)
|Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP basis)
|$
|(20.2
|)
|$
|(7.0
|)
Non-GAAP Measures
Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, free cash flow before capital expenditures for store development and free cash flow are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see“Non-GAAP Measures” below and reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the comparable GAAP measures that follow in the tables below.
Balance Sheet & Liquidity
As of November 1, 2025, we had cash and investments of $27.0 million as compared to $43.0 million as of November 2, 2024, with no outstanding debt in either period. The decrease in cash and investments at November 1, 2025 as compared to November 2, 2024 included $13.1 million on capital spent over the past 12 months for new store development and $3.3 million of shares repurchased during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. We did not have any borrowings under our credit facility during either period and, as of November 1, 2025, the availability under our credit facility was $73.6 million, as compared to $78.1 million as of November 2, 2024. Availability under our credit facility is primarily driven by our available inventory.
During the third quarter of fiscal 2025, we amended our credit facility to extend the maturity of the facility from October 28, 2026 to August 13, 2030. In connection with the amendment, we also reduced the size of the credit facility from $125.0 million to $100.0 million to more closely align the credit facility with the Company's lower inventory levels. The Company's availability under the credit facility did not materially change as a result of the amendment.
As of November 1, 2025, our inventory decreased $4.1 million to $85.0 million, as compared to $89.1 million as of November 2, 2024. We continue to take proactive measures to manage our inventory and adjust our receipt plan given the ongoing macroeconomic factors affecting consumer spending, while at the same time, accelerating certain receipts to minimize the impact of tariffs. At November 1, 2025, our clearance inventory was 10.0% of our total inventory, as compared to 9.2% at November 2, 2024. Our inventory position is healthy, and our clearance levels are in line with our benchmark of 10%. Our inventory turnover rate has improved by over 30% from fiscal 2019.
Retail Store Information
The following is a summary of our retail square footage since the end of fiscal 2022 through the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2025:
|At November 1, 2025
|Year End 2024
|Year End 2023
|Year End 2022
| # of
Stores
| Sq Ft.
(000's)
| # of
Stores
| Sq Ft.
(000's)
| # of
Stores
| Sq Ft.
(000's)
| # of
Stores
| Sq Ft.
(000's)
|DXL retail
|258
|1,853
|247
|1,795
|232
|1,725
|218
|1,663
|DXL outlets
|17
|84
|15
|76
|15
|76
|16
|80
|CMXL retail
|6
|18
|8
|25
|17
|55
|28
|92
|CMXL outlets
|15
|44
|18
|53
|19
|57
|19
|57
|Total
|296
|1,999
|288
|1,949
|283
|1,913
|281
|1,892
During the first nine months of fiscal 2025, we opened eight new DXL stores, converted two Casual Male XL retail stores and one Casual Male XL outlet to DXL retail stores and two Casual Male XL outlets to DXL outlets. We expect our capital expenditures for fiscal 2025 to range from $17.0 million to $19.0 million, net of tenant incentives.
Digital Commerce Information
We distribute our national brands and private brand merchandise directly to consumers through our stores, website, app, and third-party marketplaces. Digital commerce sales, which we also refer to as direct sales, are defined as sales that originate online, whether through our website, at the store level or through a third-party marketplace. Our direct business is a critical component of our business and an area of significant growth opportunity for us. For the third quarter of fiscal 2025, our direct sales were $27.3 million, or 26.8% of sales, as compared to $31.3 million, or 29.1% of sales, in the third quarter of fiscal 2024. The decrease in direct sales was driven primarily by a decrease in online traffic.
Merger of Equals with FullBeauty
In a separate press release issued today, DXL announced that it has reached a definitive agreement to combine in a merger of equals with FullBeauty Brands, a one-stop destination for great fitting, quality, on-trend and size-inclusive apparel. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of fiscal 2026, subject to customary closing conditions and approval by DXL shareholders. Details regarding the transaction can be found at .
Conference Call
The Company will hold a conference call to discuss the combination with FullBeauty and review its financial results on Thursday, December 11, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. ET. An investor presentation with additional details on the transaction can be found at .
To participate in the live webcast, please pre-register at:
Upon registering, you will be emailed a dial-in number, and unique PIN.
For listen-only, please join and register at: . An archived version of the webcast may be accessed by visiting the "Events " section of the Company's investor relations website for up to one year.
During the conference call, the Company may discuss and answer questions concerning business and financial developments and trends. The Company's responses to questions, as well as other matters discussed during the conference call, may contain or constitute information that has not been disclosed previously.
Non-GAAP Measures
In addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this press release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, free cash flow before capital expenditures for store development, and free cash flow. The presentation of these non-GAAP measures is not in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered superior to or as a substitute for net income (loss), net income (loss) per diluted share or cash flows from operating activities or any other measure of performance derived in accordance with GAAP. In addition, not all companies calculate non-GAAP financial measures in the same manner and, accordingly, the non-GAAP measures presented in this release may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. The Company believes the inclusion of these non-GAAP measures help investors gain a better understanding of the Company's performance, especially when comparing such results to previous periods, and that they are useful as an additional means for investors to evaluate the Company's operating results when reviewed in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial statements. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to their comparable GAAP measures are provided in the tables below.
Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and adjusted for asset impairment charges (gain) and accrual for estimated non-recurring legal settlement costs, if any. Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as adjusted EBITDA divided by total sales. The Company believes that providing adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin is useful to investors to evaluate the Company's performance and are key metrics to measure profitability and economic productivity.
Free cash flow is a metric that management uses to monitor liquidity. Management believes this metric is important to investors because it demonstrates the Company's ability to strengthen liquidity while supporting its capital projects and new store development. Free cash flow is calculated as cash flow from operating activities, less capital expenditures and excludes the mandatory and discretionary repayment of debt. Free cash flow before capital expenditures for store development is calculated as cash flow from operating activities less capital expenditures other than capital expenditures for store development. Capital expenditures for store development includes capital expenditures for new stores, conversions of Casual Male XL stores to DXL and remodels. Capital expenditures related to store relocations and maintenance are not included in store development.
About Destination XL Group, Inc.
Destination XL Group, Inc. is the leading retailer of Men's Big + Tall apparel that provides the Big + Tall man the freedom to choose his own style. Subsidiaries of Destination XL Group, Inc. operate DXL Big + Tall retail and outlet stores and Casual Male XL retail and outlet stores throughout the United States, and an e-commerce website, DXL, and mobile app, which offer a multi-channel solution similar to the DXL store experience with the most extensive selection of online products available anywhere for Big + Tall men. The Company is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts, and its common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "DXLG." For more information, please visit the Company's investor relations website: .
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements and information contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements under the federal securities laws, including statements regarding our belief that our strategic initiatives will better position the Company's return to growth and enhance value for our shareholders; our belief that our sales results continue to reflect a big and tall customer who is not shopping as frequently or spending as much money with DXL as we have seen in prior years, our belief that there has been a discernable shift in customer preference towards entry level price points and private brands; we will be able to extend and evolve our core assortment to provide a greater selection of our private and value-driven brands; we will be able to take a disciplined and targeted approach to our promotional strategy; we will be able to establish a strategic framework that prioritizes relevance, competitiveness, and a stronger perception of value; our belief that we remain oriented towards selectively and strategically adding promotion to drive sales growth; our confidence that our regimented process, structure and discipline sets us up for greater success when we return to growth; our belief that our strategic priorities are supported through strong positions in cash, investments, debt, merchandise margins and inventory; our belief that because we own and design our private brand merchandise we are
able to better control the margins than with our national designer brands; our belief that our targeted promotions will drive greater incremental sales growth; our belief that the actions we are taking will directly address ongoing consumer sector and macro challenges; our belief that we are leaning into our relationships with our vendors and suppliers around the world and are working hard to mitigate the impact of those tariffs; we will be able to take proactive measures to manage our inventory and adjust our receipt plan given the ongoing macroeconomic factors affecting consumer spending, while at the same time, accelerating certain receipts to minimize the impact of tariffs; our belief that our broad and measured actions taken will ultimately improve our results and move the business forward; our belief that the impact of current tariffs on our financial results for fiscal 2025 could negatively impact gross margin by approximately $2.0 million; our belief that we are now better positioned to maximize the return on every markdown dollar, are better aligned with strategic imperatives, and are precisely targeting specific customer cohorts; our expectation that over the course of the next two years, we will be strategically shifting our assortment to prioritize private brands, which deliver consistent fit, the flexibility to balance trend-right fashion with core essentials and stronger margins; our belief that in support of this focus, our reduction of investment in underperforming national brands will drive higher profitability and enable us to leverage strategic promotions to fuel customer acquisition and sales growth; our belief that we will be able to grow our private brand sales penetration from 57% at the start of fiscal 2025 to greater than 60% in 2026 and to greater than 65% in 2027; our belief that we can drive greater customer loyalty and position our private brands as a primary reason customers choose DXL; our belief that the FiTMAP technology will enhance customer engagement, attract new customers and establish DXL as a technology leader in men's big + tall apparel; our belief that we can expand FiTMAP to an additional 100 stores by the end of the first half of fiscal 2026; our expectation that the announced merger with FullBeauty will close during the first half of fiscal 2026, subject to customary closing conditions and approval by DXL shareholders; expected marketing costs and expected capital expenditures in fiscal 2025; and our ability to manage inventory.
The discussion of forward-looking information requires the management of the Company to make certain estimates and assumptions regarding the Company's strategic direction and the effect of such plans on the Company's financial results. The Company's actual results and the implementation of its plans and operations may differ materially from forward-looking statements made by the Company. The Company encourages readers of forward-looking information concerning the Company to refer to its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation, its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 20, 2025, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission that set forth certain risks and uncertainties that may have an impact on future results and the direction of the Company, including risks relating to changes in consumer spending in response to economic factors; the impact of inflation with rising costs and high interest rates; the impact of tariffs; the impact of ongoing worldwide conflicts on the global economy; potential labor shortages; and the Company's ability to grow its market share, predict customer tastes and fashion trends, forecast sales growth trends, and compete successfully in the U.S. men's big and tall apparel market.
Forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this release. Subsequent events or circumstances occurring after such date may render these statements incomplete or out of date. The Company undertakes no obligation and expressly disclaims any duty to update such statements.
Investor Contact:
...
603-933-0541
|DESTINATION XL GROUP, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|(In thousands, except per share data)
|(unaudited)
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Nine Months Ended
|November 1, 2025
|November 2, 2024
|November 1, 2025
|November 2, 2024
|Sales
|$
|101,879
|$
|107,503
|$
|322,917
|$
|347,812
|Cost of goods sold including occupancy
|58,345
|59,064
|179,618
|183,520
|Gross profit
|43,534
|48,439
|143,299
|164,292
|Expenses:
|Selling, general and administrative
|45,491
|47,409
|140,538
|148,594
|Depreciation and amortization
|3,762
|3,569
|11,274
|10,232
|Total expenses
|49,253
|50,978
|151,812
|158,826
|Operating income (loss)
|(5,719
|)
|(2,539
|)
|(8,513
|)
|5,466
|Interest income, net
|141
|552
|625
|1,673
|Income (loss) before provision (benefit) for income taxes
|(5,578
|)
|(1,987
|)
|(7,888
|)
|7,139
|Provision (benefit) for income taxes
|(1,458
|)
|(182
|)
|(1,564
|)
|2,768
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(4,120
|)
|$
|(1,805
|)
|$
|(6,324
|)
|$
|4,371
|Net income (loss) per share:
|Basic
|$
|(0.08
|)
|$
|(0.03
|)
|$
|(0.12
|)
|$
|0.08
|Diluted
|$
|(0.08
|)
|$
|(0.03
|)
|$
|(0.12
|)
|$
|0.07
|Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|54,343
|57,135
|53,920
|57,801
|Diluted
|54,343
|57,135
|53,920
|60,642
|DESTINATION XL GROUP, INC.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|November 1, 2025, February 1, 2025 and November 2, 2024
|(In thousands)
|(unaudited)
|November 1,
|February 1,
|November 2,
|2025
|2025
|2024
|ASSETS
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|14,594
|$
|11,901
|$
|7,108
|Short-term investments
|12,424
|36,516
|35,851
|Inventories
|85,040
|75,486
|89,139
|Other current assets
|8,467
|7,984
|8,159
|Property and equipment, net
|59,817
|56,982
|51,988
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|198,303
|171,084
|167,814
|Intangible assets
|1,150
|1,150
|1,150
|Deferred tax assets, net of valuation allowance
|20,975
|19,343
|19,609
|Other assets
|769
|509
|503
|Total assets
|$
|401,539
|$
|380,955
|$
|381,321
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Accounts payable
|$
|28,296
|$
|24,344
|$
|28,013
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|22,754
|30,773
|26,728
|Operating leases
|213,285
|184,615
|181,124
|Stockholders' equity
|137,204
|141,223
|145,456
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|401,539
|$
|380,955
|$
|381,321
|CERTAIN COLUMNS IN THE FOLLOWING TABLES MAY NOT FOOT DUE TO ROUNDING
| GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN
(unaudited)
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Nine Months Ended
|November 1, 2025
|November 2, 2024
|November 1, 2025
|November 2, 2024
|(in millions)
|Net income (loss) (GAAP basis)
|$
|(4.1
|)
|$
|(1.8
|)
|$
|(6.3
|)
|$
|4.4
|Add back:
|Provision (benefit) for income taxes
|(1.5
|)
|(0.2
|)
|(1.6
|)
|2.8
|Interest income, net
|(0.1
|)
|(0.6
|)
|(0.6
|)
|(1.7
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|3.8
|3.6
|11.3
|10.2
|Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP basis)
|$
|(2.0
|)
|$
|1.0
|$
|2.8
|$
|15.7
|Sales
|$
|101.9
|$
|107.5
|$
|322.9
|$
|347.8
|Adjusted EBITDA margin (non-GAAP basis), as a percentage of sales
|(1.9
|%)
|1.0
|%
|0.9
|%
|4.5
|%
| GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW
(unaudited)
|For the Nine Months Ended
|(in millions)
|November 1, 2025
|November 2, 2024
|Cash flow from operating activities (GAAP basis)
|$
|(3.2
|)
|$
|12.5
|Capital expenditures, excluding store development
|(7.7
|)
|(10.0
|)
|Free Cash Flow before capital expenditures for store development (non-GAAP basis)
|$
|(10.9
|)
|$
|2.5
|Capital expenditures for store development
|(9.3
|)
|(9.4
|)
|Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP basis)
|$
|(20.2
|)
|$
|(7.0
|)
