Steve Lichtenstein Unveils 'Never Too Late': A Powerful New Chapter In Independent Storytelling

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Actor, writer, and producer Steve Lichtenstein sat down with Xraised to discuss his newest short film, Never Too Late, and the creative philosophy that guides his work. The conversation reveals a filmmaker deeply committed to storytelling, creativity, film, and authentic human connection.



A Creative Philosophy Grounded in Humanity and Legacy

Lichtenstein, the founder of Baby Boo Boo Productions, has built a reputation for character-driven stories that make audiences think and feel. He describes his signature style as rooted in empathy, the underdog spirit, and reflections on age and legacy.

To him, the work must feel personal:“If it comes from a real place, it resonates,” he shared. His company's voice is built on authenticity and human experience-and quality, an approach that guides every film he creates. More about his work can be explored on his official website.



“Never Too Late”: A Story About Connection in a Disconnected Future

His latest film, Never Too Late, is already attracting attention ahead of its festival run. The story follows Cliff, a 70-year-old man who relies on a virtual assistant for companionship-until it suddenly shuts down in a future where the air is no longer safe to breathe. His call to a distant help desk becomes an emotional search for meaning, hope, and human connection.

Lichtenstein credits the team behind the project-director Colleen Davie Janes, producer Pete Dorton, cinematographer Dom Sivili, editor Kyle Falcon, and actors Vandit Bhatt and Kate Greer. Updates on the project are available on the film's official page.



From“Aaron with 2 A's” to a New Creative Chapter

Lichtenstein's earlier success, Aaron with 2 A's, set a high bar: screened at 60 festivals, awarded 10 prizes, and nominated 30 times. It continues to reach audiences through Omeleto Comedy on YouTube.

“The one-on-one connection with viewers changed everything,” he said.“People would come up after screenings and say, 'You have to do more.' That energy pushed me into Never Too Late-a different tone, but just as personal.” He is now co-writing the feature-length version of Aaron with 2 A's with Michael Goldburg, who was also the director and co-writer of the original short.



Transforming Real Moments Into Impactful Stories

When asked about crafting stories that feel intimate yet universal, Lichtenstein credited his acting foundation.“You observe life, you feel what people feel, and you trust your instinct,” he explained.“If a story surprises you, it will surprise others.” This blend of humor, heart, and emotional insight has become a hallmark of his storytelling.



Navigating the Roles of Writer, Producer, and Actor

Lichtenstein frequently writes, produces, and stars in his projects, but he doesn't see the roles as separate.“It starts with the words,” he said.“You raise money because you believe in the project. You bring in people who share the vision. And once you're on set, you trust the preparation and let the moment guide you.” This collaborative, trust-driven approach defines his work both on and off screen.



About Steve Lichtenstein

Steve Lichtenstein is an actor, writer, and producer focused on emotionally resonant storytelling and character-driven film. His body of work reflects a commitment to truth, humor, humanity, and meaningful connection. Visit his official site to explore more.

About Xraised

Xraised highlights innovators, creators, and impact-driven voices through cinematic interviews and narrative features. Learn more at the Xraised platform.