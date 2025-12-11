Orlando Weekly Times Announces Exclusive Interview With Brian Ferdinand On Building A Life With Intention

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Orlando, FL, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orlando Weekly Times, a leading Central Florida business and culture publication, today announced the release of an exclusive in-depth interview with veteran trader and entrepreneur, titledThe feature offers a rare and candid look into Ferdinand's philosophy on markets, leadership, personal alignment, and the power of intentional decision-making - shaped by more than two decades navigating proprietary trading, technology ventures, and large-scale operational challenges.









In the conversation, Ferdinand reflects on his early rise in trading, his experience scaling ECHOtrade into a global operation, the hard lessons learned from rapid expansion in hospitality and fintech, and why clarity-not reinvention-defines his current chapter.

“Our publication is committed to elevating the voices shaping the next era of business and leadership in Central Florida,” said an editorial spokesperson for Orlando Weekly Times. “Brian Ferdinand's perspective delivers exactly the type of grounded, experience-driven insight our readers value-particularly at a time when the entrepreneurial landscape is evolving faster than ever.”

Highlights from the Exclusive Interview Include:



How Ferdinand scaled ECHOtrade to nearly 900 licensed traders globally

The importance of designing systems rather than reacting to markets

Lessons learned from expanding into hospitality and technology

Why he chose autonomy over executive leadership roles

His renewed focus on clarity, precision, and philanthropic impact Insights from Maximizing Returns, his forthcoming work circulating among trading desks

The interview also explores Ferdinand's personal shift toward intentional living, independent trading, and selective advisory roles - marking what he describes not as a reinvention, but a return to the work most aligned with his strengths.

The full exclusive feature is now available on Orlando Weekly Times across its Business, Leadership, and Innovation sections.

About Orlando Weekly Times

Orlando Weekly Times is Central Florida's modern business and culture publication, spotlighting the founders, operators, investors, and creators shaping the region's growing economy. With original reporting, exclusive interviews, and insight-driven storytelling, the publication is committed to elevating the voices building the future of Central Florida.

