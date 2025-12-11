Betting Markets Predict Bitcoin Will Stay Below $100K Through 2025

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin's Market Outlook: Stagnation Below $100,000

Following the Federal Reserve's recent rate cut decision, Bitcoin has struggled to maintain momentum, remaining below the $100,000 threshold as macroeconomic uncertainties weigh on investor sentiment. The cryptocurrency's prospects of crossing this psychological level before the end of the year appear limited, with market predictions indicating a modest 30% likelihood of a rally before January.

Key Takeaways:



Bitcoin has only a 30% chance of reaching $100,000 before the end of 2025, as per prediction markets.

Institutional Bitcoin purchases have decelerated significantly, impacting short-term recovery efforts.

Technical resistance at around $94,000 circumvents further upward movement, with potential breakout targeting $98,000. Market sentiment remains cautious amid macroeconomic headwinds and waning institutional demand.

Tickers mentioned:

Crypto → $BTC

Sentiment: Neutral

Price impact: Negative. The combination of macroeconomic concerns and declining treasury buying has curtailed Bitcoin's upward momentum.

Market context: The broader crypto market remains subdued amid global economic uncertainties and policy shifts.

Market Predictions and Technical Analysis

Most traders and prediction markets currently project Bitcoin's price staying below the $100,000 mark through the remainder of December. Data from Kalshi indicates a 34% probability, while Polymarket assigns a 29% chance of Bitcoin crossing this level by December 31. As of December 11, Bitcoin's high for the month reached approximately $94,600, a level last exceeded on November 13.

Several factors contribute to Bitcoin's constrained rally. The market faces macroeconomic headwinds, including recent rate cuts and ongoing geopolitical tensions, which create a cautious atmosphere. Additionally, Bitcoin treasury accumulation-typically a sign of institutional confidence-has slowed significantly. Recent data reveals that the rate of company-led Bitcoin purchases per day has decreased, indicating a potential exhaustion of institutional buying pressure.

Bitcoin treasury company buyers. Source: Capriole Investments

Despite waning institutional interest, some firms like MicroStrategy continue to hold significant Bitcoin reserves. Recent reports indicate MicroStrategy expanded its treasury to over 660,600 BTC after acquiring an additional 10,624 coins for approximately $962.7 million, signaling an ongoing bullish stance from certain corporate players.

Technically, Bitcoin's price remains within an established ascending triangle pattern on shorter time frames. Analyst Daan Crypto Trades notes that Bitcoin is currently testing resistance between $93,300 and $94,000. A decisive break above this zone could push the price toward the measured target of around $108,000. However, if Bitcoin retests previous support levels, movement may stall around $98,000, an area rich in liquidity and potentially pivotal for future direction.

Market participants emphasize that reversing resistance at $94,589 is critical for opening the door to further gains and retesting the $98,000 to $100,000 zone. Until then, the market remains in a consolidation phase amid cautious optimism.

