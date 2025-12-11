Bhutan Launches TER: The World's First Sovereign Gold-Backed Crypto Token

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Gelephu Mindfulness City Launches Sovereign Gold-Backed Digital Token

Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC), a special administrative zone of Bhutan, has announced the launch of a new digital asset called TER, a sovereign gold-backed token. This initiative marks a significant step in Bhutan's push toward integrating blockchain technology with traditional assets, reinforcing the country's progressive approach to digital finance and asset management.

The physical gold backing the token will be stored by DK Bank, a government-regulated digital asset banking institution, with the token issued on the Solana Blockchain. The partnership with Matrixdock, a platform specialized in real-world asset tokenization, facilitates the process of tokenizing the gold. This innovative project aims to create a secure, transparent, and easily tradable digital gold instrument, tracing the gold assets on the blockchain to assure authenticity and compliance.

In its initial phase, the TER tokens will be held in custody at DK Bank, offering a familiar and secure method for investors looking to acquire physical gold digitally. The exact rollout date for the token remains undisclosed, but officials emphasize that purchasing TER tokens will mirror the experience of buying gold through traditional financial channels, with added transparency and ease of transfer.

This development aligns with Bhutan's broader strategy to adopt blockchain and crypto technologies. The government views the gold-backed token as a hedge against inflation, safeguarding value amid currency fluctuations. The nation's proactive stance in blockchain adoption is evidenced by its recent activities, including mining Bitcoin since 2019 using hydroelectric power, and maintaining an asset reserve comprising Bitcoin, Ether, and Binance Coin, among other cryptocurrencies.

Moreover, Bhutan has partnered with DK Bank and Binance Pay to facilitate cryptocurrency payments for tourism-related services, enabling visitors to pay with over 100 cryptocurrencies. This move aims to modernize the country's payment infrastructure and bolster tourism, which has faced challenges due to limited payment options.

An overview of the tokenized commodities sector, dominated by tokenized gold products. Source: RWA

GMC's move to introduce a sovereign gold-backed token is seen as a strategic effort to modernize Bhutan's financial landscape, offering residents and investors a new way to access gold securely while leveraging blockchain technology. It signifies the country's intent to position itself as a regional hub for digital assets, combining traditional wealth preservation with innovative technological solutions.

