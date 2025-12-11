At The Heart Of Africa's Fintech Evolution: Exness Opens New Cape Town Regional Hub

Exness ( ), one of the world's largest multi-asset brokers, has officially opened its new office in Cape Town, marking a major milestone in its long-term commitment to traders and partners in Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA).

As fintech innovation continues to accelerate across the region, South Africa has emerged as a natural hub for financial technology and digital inclusion. With one of the most advanced financial systems in Africa and a thriving ecosystem of start-ups and talent, Cape Town offers a unique blend of innovation and opportunity, making it the ideal regional hub for Exness.

The new state-of-the-art office serves as the center of Exness' operations in South Africa and across the SSA region. It will house local professionals providing local expertise and insights, ensuring that clients across the region benefit from local insight and global-standard service.

Petr Valov, Exness co-founder and CEO, expressed,“The opening of our Cape Town office marks a new chapter for Exness, one that involves innovation and regional growth. We see immense potential in SSA and our investment here reflects our confidence in the region's growth and in the incredible talent driving it.”

The office's inauguration brought together Exness executives, local partners, and media representatives to celebrate this significant milestone. The event featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony, speeches from the company's senior management, and a reception with the regional team, underscoring Exness' deepening roots in the region.

The celebration continued with the Creators (EX)perience held at Killarney International Raceway's Joubert Pits, where Exness hosted an adrenaline-charged event that embodied the brand's values of precision and prestige. The day featured a supercar showcase and F1-style pit stop challenges, bringing the energy of motorsport to life. Guests also participated in a high-intensity racing simulator competition, where their reflexes were put to the test in a virtual tournament.

Paul Margarites, Exness Regional Commercial Director, commented,“By building a strong local presence, we are bringing our global expertise closer to our traders. This office is more than a space; it's a reflection of our long-term commitment to traders in the region.”

By combining cutting-edge trading infrastructure with local expertise, Exness is empowering traders with access, confidence, and better-than-market conditions. Exness' growing Sub-Saharan Africa operations are supported by its Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) license in South Africa and its Capital Markets Authority (CMA) license in Kenya, reinforcing the company's commitment to responsible, transparent, and regulated operations across the continent.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Exness.

About Exness:

Founded in 2008, Exness is a global multi-asset broker committed to providing traders with better-than-market conditions. Today, Exness is trusted by a global network of active traders. With a focus on transparency, innovation, and long-term partnerships, Exness delivers stability, precise execution, and instant withdrawal processing, setting the benchmark for reliability in the online trading industry.