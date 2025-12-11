Russell 2000 Index Hits New Highs As Small-Cap Stocks Rally
After trailing mid-sized and large cap stocks for more than a decade, the Russell 2000 is once again hitting all-time highs.
On Dec. 10, the Russell 2000 reached an all-time intraday high of 2,576.31 before closing just shy of its record 2,576.31.
Analysts say small-cap stocks are performing well as the U.S. Federal Reserve lowers interest rates and investors begin to rotate capital out of mega-cap technology stocks.
Lower interest rates tend to benefit smaller companies disproportionately as they often borrow more money to fund their operations.
The Russell 2000 has now risen 14% since August, outpacing the benchmark S&P 500's 6.9% gain and the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite index's 10.3% rise over the same period.
Many smaller industrial and manufacturing companies have been rallying as the U.S. central bank delivered three 25-basis point rate cuts in a row.
At the same time, many small-cap retailers such as Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE: $ANF) and The Gap (NYSE: $GAP) are rallying during the busy year-end holiday shopping season.
Both GAP and ANF stocks have increased more than 10% in the past month alone.
Many analysts expect further gains from small-cap stocks during the first half of 2026 as investors cool on the artificial intelligence (A.I.) trade and interest rates trend lower.
The Russell 2000 index is now up 15% on the year, its strongest showing in about a decade.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment