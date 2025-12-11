403
Putin Backs Maduro As US Tanker Seizure Turns Venezuela Into High-Seas Test
Putin's support call lands just hours after the US seizes a giant Venezuelan tanker.
Washington is escalating a hard-line campaign that links Maduro to narco-trafficking and Iran's oil networks.
The clash over one ship exposes how a failed regime, great-power rivalry and“shadow oil” collide at sea.
Russian president Vladimir Putin phoned Nicolás Maduro on Thursday to promise Moscow's continued backing, one day after the United States seized a huge Venezuelan oil tanker off the country's coast.
The Kremlin said both leaders reaffirmed a“strategic partnership” and discussed energy and economic projects, signalling that Russia will not abandon a long-time ally just as Washington raises the pressure.
The immediate trigger was the dramatic capture of the Skipper, a 20-year-old very large crude carrier previously known as Adisa.
US forces fast-roped from helicopters launched off the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford, boarding the ship in international waters after it left Venezuela 's José terminal.
Officials say the Skipper was carrying roughly 1–2 million barrels of heavy crude, some reportedly destined for a Cuban state importer, and sailing under a dubious Guyanese flag while masking its real location through manipulated tracking data.
Washington argues the case is clear: the Skipper and its owner, Triton Navigation, were already sanctioned for moving oil for Iran and networks linked to Hezbollah and Iran's Revolutionary Guard.
Tanker Seizure Pushes Venezuela–US Tensions Into Open Waters
In that reading, seizing the ship is a law-enforcement action at sea, meant to cut off cash for regimes and groups the US labels hostile.
Caracas calls it“piracy” and“blatant theft,” insisting the cargo is sovereign property and vowing to denounce the operation at international bodies.
Its outrage comes on top of growing anger over Operation Southern Spear, the US naval deployment in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific that has already carried out more than twenty lethal strikes on suspected drug boats, leaving around eighty people dead.
For expats and foreign investors, this is not just another Latin American drama. Venezuela still sits on vast oil reserves but is trapped in a state-run experiment that has shattered living standards and pushed millions to flee.
The fight over one tanker shows how that collapse now spills into global shipping lanes, fuels a risky“shadow fleet” of sanctioned vessels and gives Moscow another lever to challenge US influence close to home.
