Want To Travel To America? Your Online Life May Be Screened First
Key Points
Washington wants to make five years of social-media history mandatory for millions of short-stay visitors using ESTA.
The plan extends post-9/11 security vetting to tourists from 42 mostly allied countries, adding phone, email and family data.
Backers see a common-sense filter; critics warn of digital profiling, self-censorship and a hit to tourism.
The latest proposal from U.S. Customs and Border Protection would turn a routine online form into a deep look at visitors' digital lives.
Travellers using the visa-waiver Electronic System for Travel Authorization, or ESTA, would have to list up to five years of social-media accounts as a mandatory field rather than an optional extra.
The change targets citizens of 42 countries in the visa-waiver scheme, from key European partners to Japan, Israel, Australia and New Zealand.
These visitors can currently stay up to 90 days without a visa after paying a modest fee and answering basic security questions.
Under the new plan, they would also have to provide phone numbers used in the past five years, email addresses for the last decade and more detailed information on close family members.
The official message from Washington is clear: the economy is strong, the country still wants tourists, but authorities want more tools to keep violent extremists and hostile networks out.
Border Checks Tighten as Digital Privacy Fears Grow
For many who favour tougher borders and checks, using open-source online data sounds more like common sense than overreach. The deeper story, however, is how far governments can reach into everyday digital life.
Human-rights and privacy groups fear that old jokes, angry posts or blunt criticism of leaders could be misread by a distant official and quietly sink a holiday or business trip.
Lawyers warn that deleting accounts or failing to declare them may be treated as dishonesty. There is also a risk for the United States. Events like the 2026 World Cup and major trade shows depend on hassle-free entry.
If tourists feel they are trading their digital privacy for a stamp in their passport, some will simply choose another destination. What begins as a tighter filter on a web form could end up rewriting expectations of privacy at borders worldwide.
