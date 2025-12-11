403
Why Mexico, Canada And China Are Losing Ground In The U.S. Import Market
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Key Points
Mexico, Canada and China all lost U.S. import market share in the first nine months of 2025, even as overall American imports kept growing.
China is the biggest loser as tariffs and“de-risking” push U.S. buyers toward alternative suppliers across Asia and the Americas.
Mexico and Canada remain Washington's top partners but must adapt to a more protectionist, security-driven U.S. trade strategy.
In the first nine months of 2025, the United States bought more goods from the world than a year earlier – but the familiar trio of Mexico, Canada and China quietly lost space in that booming market.
While total U.S. imports expanded, Mexico 's share slipped to the mid-15% range, Canada's to the low-11s and China's to just under 10%. Those percentage points hide sharp real-world moves.
U.S. purchases from China fell by nearly a quarter, hit by a fresh wave of tariffs from the second Trump administration on everything from electric vehicles and solar panels to steel and consumer electronics.
American companies have not stopped importing; they are redirecting orders to countries such as Vietnam, India and other“China-plus-one” hubs.
US Supply-Chain Shift Pressures Mexico and Canada
Mexico's picture is more nuanced. In dollar terms, Mexican exports to the U.S. still grew, and Mexico remains Washington's top overall trading partner. But as the U.S. diversifies its sourcing, Mexico's share has edged down.
At the same time, Mexico is under pressure to tighten border rules and raise tariffs on selected Asian products to stay aligned with Washington ahead of the 2026 USMCA review.
Canada, long seen as the safest and most predictable U.S. supplier, has also seen trade soften, reflecting slower energy-related flows and weaker demand for industrial inputs.
Together, these shifts point to a bigger strategic turn. The new U.S. National Security Strategy criticises earlier faith in globalisation and loosely policed free trade, arguing that it hollowed out U.S. industry and the middle class.
Washington now wants shorter supply chains in the Western Hemisphere and is prepared to use tariffs and tough bargaining to get them.
For companies and governments from Monterrey to Guangzhou, access to the U.S. consumer is becoming a geopolitical privilege rather than an automatic right.
