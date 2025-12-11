Guwahati: 5 Missing, 3 Rescued After Group Takes Dip In Brahmaputra

Five out of the eight people who went to take a dip at the Brahmaputra River in Bhakti Kutir, Kharghuli area in Guwahati have gone missing, officials said on Thursday.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), three people managed to save themselves and were admitted to the hospital for recovery.

A group of eight people visited Bhakti Kutir, a Krishna temple near the river, and entered the river on Wednesday at noon.

Search Operations Underway

No bodies have been recovered so far, an ASDMA official said.

NDRF and SDRF teams have launched the search and rescue operations to find the missing persons.

Families Await News

T Kumar, a relative of a missing person, who is looking for information about his relation, spoke with ANI, "My younger brother has gone missing. He is around 43-44 years old. He came here on Wednesday to travel. We have received no news so far. They have come to the temple and taken a bath in the Brahmaputra. Five people are still missing," he said.

Monika Devi, mother of another missing person, told ANI, "He studied at the Royal Institute. He was with Pawan Nitya Prabhu. He told me that he had to do Kirtan at the house. He called me at 10:05 to say that he had to come here. I called him at 12, but his phone was switched off. When I came home, he wasn't there. He never switched off his phone or called us to make us aware, but nothing like that happened yesterday. We have no idea where he is. There's no sandal here, no evidence that he has gone to the river."

Rescue operations are still underway.

