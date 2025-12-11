Anuv Jain's 'Inaam' Is A Reminder To Value What You've Achieved
A Song from a 'Space of Gratitude'
In a press note, Anuv expressed,"This song comes from a space of gratitude. Inaam nudged me to reconnect with the version of myself that once dreamed of being where I am today. Inaam is also my reminder to slow down and look inward -- we spend so much time running after things that we forget to value them once they're in our hands. This song is my way of pausing that noise and asking myself what truly matters.I hope it does the same for anyone who listens."
Inaam releases on 12th Dec across all major streaming platforms.
'Dastakhat' World Tour Announced
Meanwhile, Anuv recently announced his first-ever world tour 'Dastakhat'. The India leg of the Dastakhat World Tour, produced and promoted by Team Innovation and TribeVibe Entertainment, will kick off in January 2026, travelling through New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Pune, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Indore, Mumbai, Jaipur and Bengaluru, before wrapping up in February 2026. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
