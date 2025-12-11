SMX Stock Surged 50% Today Here's All About Its Breakthrough Pilot On Tracking Recycled Cotton



SMX announced a breakthrough pilot that successfully tracked recycled cotton through every stage of the industrial textile production process. The test demonstrated that SMX's molecular markers remained stable and detectable through shredding, spraying, carding, spinning, fabric formation, and finishing.

The result marks an end-to-end proof that cotton can carry a permanent, machine-readable signature from recycling intake to finished fabric, providing regulators and brands with verifiable evidence of recycled content and fiber origin.

The technology comes at a time when markets prepare for mandatory Digital Product Passports in Europe and stricter supply-chain disclosure rules across major economies. By enabling scientific authentication, SMX's system supports compliance with ESG requirements, preferential tariff programs, and trade frameworks for traceable material inputs.

Tracking Gold, Rare Earth

SMX has been expanding its footprint across metals and critical minerals. Last month, SMX unveiled molecular-level identity markers to track gold, followed by markers for precious metals and rare-earth elements. The technology enables the metals to retain proof of origin through crushing, purification, and high-temperature refining.

SMX also signed an equity purchase agreement with Target Capital 1 for $111.5 million. The deal includes a $11.5 million convertible promissory note and gives SMX the option to sell up to $100 million in ordinary shares. The company plans to allocate a portion of the proceeds toward bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies as reserve assets.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits remained 'extremely bullish' over the past 24 hours, amid 'extremely high' message volumes.

SMX's Sentiment Meter and Message Volumes at 12:30 p.m ET on Dec. 11, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

As the stock came off its day's highs, one Stocktwits user believes it's time to short it.

The company's reverse stock split at an 8-to-1 ratio took effect on Nov. 18, 2025.

