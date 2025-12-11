Light Snow Likely In Higher Reaches Of Kashmir: Met

KO file photo by Abid Bhat

Srinagar- The Meteorological Centre Srinagar on Thursday issued a fresh forecast for Jammu and Kashmir, indicating that the next two weeks will largely remain cloudy, with chances of light snowfall in the higher reaches and fog persisting in several areas of the region.

According to the MeT, December 11 and 12 will see partly cloudy conditions across J&K. Between December 13 and 17, the weather is expected to stay partly to generally cloudy, with the possibility of very light snowfall over a few higher reaches of North and Central Kashmir, mainly during late night or early morning hours.

The sky is likely to remain partly cloudy on December 18 and 19. For December 20 and 21, the MeT has predicted generally cloudy skies toward the evening, along with a chance of light rain or snow at scattered places in Kashmir and isolated locations in the Jammu division.

From December 22 to 25, the weather is expected to stay partly cloudy.

The MeT also issued an advisory stating that shallow to moderate fog will likely continue in many areas of Kashmir and at isolated spots in Jammu, which may affect visibility and travel conditions.

Meanwhile, minimum temperatures recorded across the Union Territory on Thursday indicate sub-zero readings in several Kashmir Valley locations.

Srinagar recorded -2.9°C, Pahalgam -4.6°C, Kupwara -4.2°C, Pulwama -5.2°C, and Shopian -5.2°C. Zojila Pass remained the coldest at -18.0°C.

In Jammu, the mercury stayed above freezing, with Jammu at 8.6°C, Katra at 9.5°C, Banihal at 2.4°C, and Bhaderwah 1.4°C.

Ladakh continued to experience severe cold, with Leh recording -7.0°C, Kargil -6.5°C, Drass -9.9°C, and Nyoma -12.8°C.