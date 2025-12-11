403
US Trade Deficit Hits Five-Year Low
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Dec 11 (KUNA) - The US Department of Commerce reported that the goods and services deficit dropped remarkably to USD 52.8 billion in September from USD 59.3 billion in August.
September exports were USD 289.3 billion, USD 8.4 billion more than August exports, according to a report released by the Dept.'s Census Bureau and the Bureau of Economic Analysis on Thursday.
September imports were USD 342.1 billion, USD 1.9 billion more than August imports.
The September decrease in the goods and services deficit reflected a decrease in the goods deficit of USD 7.1 billion to USD 79.0 billion and a decrease in the services surplus of USD 0.6 billion to USD 26.2 billion.
Year-to-date, the goods and services deficit increased USD 112.6 billion, or 17.2 percent, from the same period in 2024.
Exports increased USD 125.1 billion or 5.2 percent. Imports increased USD 237.7 billion or 7.7 percent.
The average goods and services deficit decreased USD 2.1 billion to USD 63.1 billion for the three months ending in September.
Average exports increased USD 3.2 billion to USD 283.9 billion in September.
Average imports increased USD 1.1 billion to USD 347.0 billion in September.
Year-over-year, the average goods and services deficit decreased USD 14.0 billion from the three months ending in September 2024.
Average exports increased USD 10.4 billion from September 2024.
Average imports decreased USD 3.6 billion from September 2024.
Exports of goods increased USD 8.8 billion to USD 187.6 billion in September.
Exports of goods on a Census basis increased USD 8.8 billion.
Industrial supplies and materials increased USD 7.2 billion.
Nonmonetary gold increased USD 6.1 billion.
Consumer goods increased USD 4.1 billion.
Pharmaceutical preparations increased USD 3.1 billion.
Capital goods decreased USD 3.3 billion.
Computers decreased USD 2.3 billion.
Net balance of payments adjustments decreased less than USD 0.1 billion. (end)
