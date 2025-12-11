Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-12-11 03:14:45
  • Senior Lecturer, Music Enterprise and Entrepreneurship, University of Westminster
Julia Toppin is a Senior Lecturer in Music Enterprise and Entrepreneurship at the University of Westminster. Julia lectures across Foundation, BA and MA music business courses. Julia writes about the history of Jungle and women in Jungle Drum and Bass. Julia has a chapter in 21st Century Black British Music edited by Monique Charles and Mary Gani. She is a contributor to the new version of Brian Belle Fortune's All Crews – Journeys Through Jungle Drum and Bass, and has written for DJ Mag, Disco Pogo, The Quietus, and Beatportal. Julia tweets @Miss_Toppin and broadcasts on Repeater Radio about popular culture (New Nationwide Project) and Jungle Drum and Bass (Conscious Lyrics).
#MusicBusiness #Jungle

Experience
  • 2019–present Lecturer, University of Westminster

