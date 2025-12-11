State Prosecutor: Armenian Defendants Cannot Escape Responsibility For Atrocities
According to him, although the many crimes referred to during the hearing were committed through the organization and support of Armenia's military and political leadership, they were also carried out with the participation of the criminal organization that the current defendants joined at various times.
“At certain periods, some of the defendants even formally held positions within Armenia's military or political leadership. In this regard, the Armenian state and the so-called regime acted as a single organism in planning, executing, and maintaining the occupation,” the state prosecutor added.
Court proceedings continue against the Armenian nationals accused of committing numerous crimes as a result of Armenia's military aggression against Azerbaijan, including war crimes, crimes against peace and humanity, preparation and waging of an aggressive war, genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war, terrorism, financing terrorism, the violent seizure of power, its forcible retention, and other serious offenses.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment