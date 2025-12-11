Ukrainians Must Decide On Territorial Issues Through Elections Or Referendum - Zelensky
Zelensky said that, in his view, the people of Ukraine would need to decide on this question and that there must be a clear position expressed either in the format of elections or a referendum.
He emphasized that much depends on Ukraine's military. He said that what Ukrainian forces are able to hold, where they are able to stand, and where they can destroy the occupier directly shapes the entire diplomatic framework.Read also: Zelensky: My priority lies in ending war, not appointing head of OP
As reported, in recent days President Zelensky held a meeting in London with the leaders of the E3 - Germany, the United Kingdom, and France. It was later announced that European partners are preparing proposals for a peace settlement, which will soon be forwarded to the U.S. leadership.
