Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Siversk Remains Under Control Of Defense Forces Military

Siversk Remains Under Control Of Defense Forces Military


2025-12-11 03:13:35
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Operation Task Force East stated this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

The enemy is trying to infiltrate Siversk in small groups, taking advantage of unfavorable weather conditions, but most of these units are being destroyed on the approaches.

Ukraine's Defense Forces also continue to control the northern part of Pokrovsk. In the central part of the city, Ukrainian soldiers are blocking the enemy's advance.

In Myrnohrad, Ukrainian units are holding defensive lines and eliminating the enemy on the approaches to the city.

Logistics remain difficult. To strengthen supply capabilities, measures are being taken to expand the logistics corridors to Myrnohrad.

Since the beginning of the day, units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the area of responsibility of the Operation Task Force East have repelled 68 Russian assaults.

Read also: Russia uses several routes to move personnel and ammunition to south - Voloshyn

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian troops attempted to advance 33 times on the positions of Ukrainian troops in the areas of the settlements of Shakhov, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetsek, and in the direction of Novopavlivka. Defenders have already repelled 31 attacks, and fighting continues..

As Ukrinform reported, Huliaipole remains under the control of the Defense Forces, with the enemy being destroyed on the city's approaches.

MENAFN11122025000193011044ID1110469468



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search