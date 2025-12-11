Siversk Remains Under Control Of Defense Forces Military

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Operation Task Force East stated this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

The enemy is trying to infiltrate Siversk in small groups, taking advantage of unfavorable weather conditions, but most of these units are being destroyed on the approaches.

Ukraine's Defense Forces also continue to control the northern part of Pokrovsk. In the central part of the city, Ukrainian soldiers are blocking the enemy's advance.

In Myrnohrad, Ukrainian units are holding defensive lines and eliminating the enemy on the approaches to the city.

Logistics remain difficult. To strengthen supply capabilities, measures are being taken to expand the logistics corridors to Myrnohrad.

Since the beginning of the day, units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the area of responsibility of the Operation Task Force East have repelled 68 Russian assaults.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian troops attempted to advance 33 times on the positions of Ukrainian troops in the areas of the settlements of Shakhov, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetsek, and in the direction of Novopavlivka. Defenders have already repelled 31 attacks, and fighting continues..

Huliaipole remains under the control of the Defense Forces, with the enemy being destroyed on the city's approaches.