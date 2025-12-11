Ukraine Receives U.S. Draft Of Security Guarantees - Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky reported this during a press conference, according to Ukrinform.

Zelensky said that Ukraine would be discussing effective security guarantees and that work on them is ongoing. He noted that Ukraine had received a draft from the American side regarding security guarantees and that, just as with the 20-point framework and the economic proposals, Ukraine would work on this draft by adding its own ideas and adjusting the document.

He said that Ukraine had received a draft, would work on it, would add its own vision, would share that vision today, and then would pass the updated document to the American side in a few days.

Zelensky added that this would form the basis, and that more details on the guarantees would be added later. He stressed that the document represents a decision by both sides and that both understand it must legally certify the obligations of the states. He reminded that the Budapest Memorandum proved weak.

Russia may pull out of negotiations - Zelensky

He said that therefore the document on security guarantees being drafted would ultimately go to the U.S. Congress, where support would be needed. He emphasized that Ukraine needs effective security guarantees, not something resembling the Budapest Memorandum, and said he was grateful to the United States for this understanding.

As reported, President Zelensky has stated that security guarantees must protect Ukraine from a third Russian invasion.

Photo: Office of the President