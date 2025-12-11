Russian Forces Attack Two Districts In Dnipropetrovsk Region, Woman Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Vladyslav Haivanenko, stated this on Telegram.

In the Nikopol district, the Russians shelled with artillery and attacked with FPV drones the city of Nikopol and the Pokrovske, Myrove, and Marhanets communities. A 70-year-old local woman sought medical help. She will receive outpatient treatment. Eight private houses and several apartment buildings, two outbuildings, a store, garages, vehicles, a gas pipeline, and a power line were damaged. Infrastructure was also affected.

The Russians also attacked the Hrushivka community with a drone, hitting a power line.

In total, the enemy attacked the region around thirty times during the day.

As Ukrinform reported, Russian forces previously shelled and attacked with drones Nikopol, Kryvyi Rih, and Synelnykove districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region, damaging private houses, gas pipelines, and outbuildings.

