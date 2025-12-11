Austrian Parliament Condemns Russia's Human Rights Violations On Occupied Ukrainian Territories

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha reported on X that all parliamentary factions in Austria unanimously supported the resolution.

"All parliamentary factions unanimously adopted a resolution condemning Russia's systematic human rights violations in Ukraine's temporarily occupied territories and its inhumane treatment of Ukrainian prisoners of war," he wrote.

Sybiha also expressed the expectation that the issue of Russia's responsibility for its crimes will remain a focus for all democratic countries worldwide.

"We are grateful to the Austrian Parliament and all parliamentarians who supported this decision - another strong international voice for justice and accountability. Another proof that neutrality does not mean indifference," Sybiha said.

As Ukrinform reported, former Austrian Defense Minister and now President of the Austrian Institute for European and Security Policy (AIES), Werner Fasslabend, expressed the view that an obstacle to the peaceful resolution of Russia's war against Ukraine is that Vladimir Putin declared by decree the "annexation" of four Ukrainian regions, even though the Russian army failed to fully capture them.

Illustrative photo: cestee