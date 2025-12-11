Pakistan's Ex-Spy Chief Jailed 14 Years For Abuse Of Power

MENAFN - Gulf Times) A military court sentenced the former head of Pakistan's powerful Inter-Services Intelligence spy agency to 14 years in prison for violating state secrets and abusing his authority, the army said Thursday.

Faiz Hameed, who served during the tenure of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan, was also convicted of "engaging in political activities" and causing "wrongful loss to persons", the army's publicity wing said in a statement.

Faiz Hameed, a lieutenant general who stepped down in December 2022, was detained in August 2024 after claims he raided the businesses of a real estate developer, according to Supreme Court documents published in 2023.

The intelligence chief is considered the second most-powerful position in the Pakistani military.

"After lengthy and laborious legal proceedings, (the) accused has been found guilty on all charges and sentenced to 14 years rigorous imprisonment by the court," the statement said.

It added that an accusation of "fomenting vested political agitation and instability in cohorts with political elements... is separately being dealt with".

The statement did not give specific details of Faiz Hameed's purported crimes.

Faiz Hameed was a staunch supporter of Khan, who was ousted in a no-confidence vote in 2022 after losing the backing of some top brass, experts say.

Khan had openly challenged the military, the most powerful institution in Pakistan, which analysts say is behind the rise and fall of every civilian government.

His arrest on corruption charges in May 2023 triggered nationwide protests that fuelled deep public resentment against the army.

Once seen as a contender for the prestigious post of army chief, Faiz Hameed took early retirement a few months after Khan lost power.

Faiz Hameed was later accused of "multiple instances" of violating the Pakistan Army Act and stripped of all rank.

"Violations of the Official Secrets Act, the illegitimate use of authority, misusing one's office to harm people, and getting involved in politics to spread chaos - these things were all proven," information minister Attaullah Tarar posted on X after the verdict.

He said Faiz Hameed had also been illicitly "interfering with politics" by advising Khan's opposition Tehreek-e-Insaf, or PTI, party after his retirement.

Khan has long accused the military of orchestrating his downfall, in particular Field Marshal Asim Munir, the army leader once dismissed by Khan who now is considered the most powerful man in the country.

"My wife and I have been imprisoned on fabricated charges at his command," Khan charged in social media post this month.

That prompted a rare public rebuke by the army's spokesman, who called Khan a "delusional person" who had become a "national security threat".

