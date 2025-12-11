CZXY-1224 5-Color Vacuum Transfer Printer Slotter Die Cutter In The Process Of Production

Recently, another machine in our printing machine processing workshop is in full swing production. This machine has a high configuration, with a total of 8 sets of machines. The leading edge and printing are all fully ventilated and fed with paper, which may be familiar to everyone. It is efficient and has a great auxiliary effect on the printing quality of cardboard because it can tightly adhere to the surface of the ventilation table, achieving the best flatness of the cardboard. Moreover, it can perform full width printing of the entire cardboard without leaving any gaps.

In addition, all 5 printing groups of this printing machine are equipped with ceramic mesh rollers and scrapers, which is also the highest configuration of the printing group is a ceramic roller, which is usually configured with a doctor blade structure. The mesh pits of the ceramic roller are laser engraved, and its mesh pits are more uniform, so the printing effect is better and clearer, and the ink volume is more uniform. In addition, the doctor blade is used in combination with the ceramic roller to play a role in ink uniformity, mainly scraping off excess ink outside the mesh pits, so the printed small characters will be particularly clear. Combined with the full suction structure, the overlay accuracy is 0.5mm

Speaking of the slotting structure, ordinary printing machines are generally equipped with two rows of wire pressing wheels, one set of pre pressing and one set of solid pressing. The vacuum transfer structure is generally equipped with three rows of wire pressing wheels, two sets of pre pressing and one set of solid pressing. The design of three rows of wire pressing wheels makes the cardboard more evenly stressed during the forming process. Increasing the number of pre pressing can effectively reduce the phenomenon of wire bursting, especially on thick cardboard or high weight materials. The compression wheel undergoes final shaping after two pre presses, ensuring clear indentation and accurate folding, improving the stability of subsequent die cutting and forming. The overall structural accuracy can be controlled within ± 0.5mm, significantly better than the ± 1mm error range of ordinary printing machines.

At the same time, the slotting group of the vacuum transfer structure will be equipped with independent drivers, which means that the drivers of the printing group and the slotting and die-cutting group are independent of each other. Because slotting and die-cutting are subject to vibration during operation, it will affect the printing effect of the printing group. In this way, independent drivers will not affect the printing effect.