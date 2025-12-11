Post Traumatic Stress Disorder Market To Witness Promising Upswing By 2034, Delveinsight Forecasts Pfizer, Glaxosmithkline, KGK Science Inc., Astrazeneca, UCB Pharma, Bionorica SE, Bionomics Ltd

MENAFN - GetNews)



The Key Post Traumatic Stress Disorder Companies in the market include - Nobilis Therapeutics, Otsuka Pharma, Compass Pathways, Aptinyx, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, COMPASS Pathways, Bionomics Limited, Boehringer Ingelheim, GlaxoSmithKline, KGK Science Inc., AstraZeneca, UCB Pharma, Bionorica SE, Bionomics Limited, Pfizer, and others.

DelveInsight's “Post Traumatic Stress Disorder Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Post Traumatic Stress Disorder market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Post Traumatic Stress Disorder Market Report:



The Post Traumatic Stress Disorder market size was valued ~USD 1,760 million in 2023 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034).

In December 2025, Freespira, Inc., developer of the first FDA-cleared digital therapeutic for panic attacks, panic disorder, and PTSD, announced a partnership with Brighton Marine, a non-profit organization supporting healthcare, housing, and well-being for service members and their families. Through this collaboration, Freespira's innovative treatment will now be accessible to Brighton Marine Health Plan members. This integration underscores Brighton Marine's dedication to leveraging cutting-edge solutions to enhance veterans' physical and mental health while ensuring equitable access to high-quality healthcare services.

In November 2025, Silo Pharma announced that it has selected Allucent, a global full-service clinical research organization, to assist with the planned Investigational New Drug (IND) application submission to the US FDA for a Phase 1 clinical trial of SPC-15 targeting posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

In September 2025, The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has released a Complete Response Letter (CRL) addressed to Lykos Pharmaceuticals, revealing for the first time its decision to reject approval of MDMA-assisted therapy for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD). While Lykos received the decision in August 2024, the CRL was only made public this week. This disclosure aligns with the FDA's new initiative to publish 89 previously undisclosed CRLs and to make all future CRLs publicly available immediately after issuance.

In February 2025, The U.S. Military's Defense Health Agency (DHA) collaborated with the Global Coalition for Adaptive Research (GCAR) on a platform trial aimed at identifying treatments for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in active-duty service members and veterans. The Military and Veterans PTSD Adaptive Platform Clinical Trial (M-PACT) (NCT05422612) is a Phase II randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study designed to assess multiple potential pharmacotherapeutic interventions for PTSD over a 12-week treatment period.

In December 2024, Bionomics Limited (Nasdaq: BNOX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in first-in-class allosteric ion channel modulators for central nervous system (CNS) disorders with high unmet needs, announced that positive results from its Phase 2 ATTUNE study have been published in NEJM Evidence. Additionally, the findings were presented at the 63rd Annual Meeting of the American College of Neuropsychopharmacology (ACNP) during the inaugural“Promising Targets” session.

In December 2024, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Development & Commercialization, Inc. (OPDC) and Lundbeck LLC announced that the complete results of a Phase 3 trial evaluating brexpiprazole in combination with sertraline for adult PTSD treatment have been published in JAMA Psychiatry. The findings demonstrated that patients receiving brexpiprazole with sertraline experienced a statistically significant greater improvement in PTSD symptoms compared to those treated with sertraline plus placebo, as measured by the change in Clinician-Administered PTSD Scale for DSM-5 (CAPS-5) total score from Week 1 to Week 10.

In May 2024, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Development & Commercialization and Lundbeck Pharmaceuticals announced findings from three clinical trials investigating the effectiveness of brexpiprazole combined with sertraline for treating adults with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). The trials included a Phase II study (Trial 061) and two Phase III studies (Trial 071 and 072), evaluating the safety and efficacy of this combination therapy.

In 2023, there were approximately 13.8 million prevalent cases of PTSD across the 7MM. These numbers are projected to rise in the forecasted period. The highest prevalence of PTSD cases was noted in the United States.

In the EU4 countries and the UK, there were approximately 3.387 million prevalent cases of PTSD in 2023, with expectations for an increase in the forecasted period.

In 2023, there were around 4.201 million cases of PTSD among males and approximately 9.6 million cases among females across the 7MM.

In 2023, PTSD cases were categorized by severity as approximately 4.43 million cases for mild, around 4.36 million cases for moderate, and about 5 million cases for severe across the 7MM.

In 2023, the total number of treated PTSD cases was approximately 2.5 million across the 7MM, with expectations for an increase during the forecast period.

Key Post Traumatic Stress Disorder Therapies: REXULTI ± ZOLOFT, NBTX001, Brexpiprazole, COMP360, NYX-783, JZP150, Psilocybin, BNC210, BI 1358894, orvepitant, Psilocybin, Quetiapine Fumarate, levetiracetam, BX-1, BNC210, Ziprasidone, and others

The Post Traumatic Stress Disorder epidemiology based on gender analyzed that females are more affected with PTSD than females The Post Traumatic Stress Disorder market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Post Traumatic Stress Disorder pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Post Traumatic Stress Disorder market dynamics.

Post Traumatic Stress Disorder Overview

A person who has experienced or witnessed a traumatic event, such as a natural disaster, a serious accident, a terrorist act, war or combat, or rape, or who has been threatened with death, assault, or serious injury, may develop post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), a chronic psychiatric disorder.

Post Traumatic Stress Disorder Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Post Traumatic Stress Disorder Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Post Traumatic Stress Disorder market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Prevalence of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder

Prevalent Cases of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Post Traumatic Stress Disorder

Post Traumatic Stress Disorder Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Post Traumatic Stress Disorder market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Post Traumatic Stress Disorder market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Post Traumatic Stress Disorder Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Post Traumatic Stress Disorder Therapies and Key Companies



REXULTI ± ZOLOFT: Otsuka Pharmaceutical

NBTX001: Nobilis Therapeutics

Brexpiprazole: Otsuka Pharma

COMP360: Compass Pathways

NYX-783: Aptinyx

JZP150: Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Psilocybin: COMPASS Pathways

BNC210: Bionomics Limited

BI 1358894: Boehringer Ingelheim

orvepitant: GlaxoSmithKline

Psilocybin: KGK Science Inc.

Quetiapine Fumarate: AstraZeneca

levetiracetam: UCB Pharma

BX-1: Bionorica SE Ziprasidone: Pfizer

Post Traumatic Stress Disorder Market Strengths

New diagnostic categories modeled on PTSD have been proposed, including prolonged duress stress disorder, post-traumatic grief disorder, post-traumatic relationship syndrome, post-traumatic dental care anxiety, and post-traumatic abortion syndrome.

Post Traumatic Stress Disorder Market Opportunities

The introduction of novel drugs and the class of new therapeutic drugs to treat PTSD in the market will bring hope to the PTSD patients as a therapeutic option and might have a major positive effect on the market.

Scope of the Post Traumatic Stress Disorder Market Report



Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Post Traumatic Stress Disorder Therapeutic Assessment: Post Traumatic Stress Disorder current marketed and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder emerging therapies

Post Traumatic Stress Disorder Market Dynamics: Post Traumatic Stress Disorder market drivers and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Post Traumatic Stress Disorder Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder Market Access and Reimbursement

