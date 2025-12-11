Motion Designer Sukratti Jain Lays Bare The Creative Formula Behind Viral Brand Campaigns

MENAFN - GetNews) Sukratti Jain reveals the creative strategy behind viral campaigns, using platform-native design, emotional clarity, and cultural insight to craft award-winning advertising for global brands like Burger King and Subway.







In today's fast-moving digital landscape, what separates fleeting ads from cultural phenomena? According to Sukratti Jain, a Cannes Lions and Webby-winning motion designer at Dentsu Creative's Social Creative Lab, the answer lies in deliberate, platform-native design married with emotional storytelling.

With a portfolio that includes heavyweight brands such as Subway, Burger King, and 7-Eleven, Sukratti has become a leading architect of brand campaigns that don't just advertise - they resonate, remix, and reverberate across feeds, screens, and real life. Her work has garnered more than 50 industry awards, including three Cannes Lions, a Clio Gold, and two Webby Awards - a testament to her consistent creative excellence.

From Brief to Scroll-Stopping Moment

Sukratti explains that the journey from a campaign brief to a viral hit begins with a simple yet powerful question: How can we bring the core idea to life in a way that's instantly clear, visually bold, and platform-native - even without sound?

This philosophy guided her work on two standout campaigns: Burger King's“Whopper Whopper” jingle campaign and Subway's Footlong Cookie launch. In both cases, the objective was to create scroll-stopping content that feels like it was born on the internet - not repurposed for it.

For the“Whopper Whopper” campaign, Sukratti and her team developed a karaoke-style video tailored for TikTok - animating lyrics in sync, designing visuals that felt playful and remixable, and packaging it all to invite user participation. The result? A campaign that spread organically, with users duetting, remixing, and sharing broadly.

Similarly, for the Footlong Cookie campaign, the design was tailored to perform across feeds, stories, and even large-scalescreens - a testament to Sukratti's skill in designing content that flexes across formats. The campaign reportedly drove overwhelming demand, forcing temporary removal from digital ordering to manage supply.

Designing Emotion: Humor, Surprise, and Cultural Vibes

According to Sukratti,“the magic often happens in execution rather than the initial concept.” The goal is always emotional clarity: hook viewers in the first few seconds with humor, surprise, or relatability - because emotion is often the trigger for a share, a comment, or a remix.

Pacing, rhythm, and visual clarity are calibrated carefully. Every animation, every gag, every beat serves the purpose of delivering a feeling - fast, clear, and impactful. For brands with broad global audiences, such precision ensures content resonates across cultures and contexts.

Importantly, she emphasizes creating space for audiences to make the content their own - whether through memes, remixes, or user-generated content. If people see themselves in a campaign, they stay engaged.

Platform-Specific Strategy: From TikTok Feeds to Stadium Jumbotrons

One of the most remarkable aspects of Sukratti's work is her adaptability. She recognizes that each platform demands a unique approach: quick, spontaneous motion on TikTok; a slightly more structured narrative on Instagram Reels; bold, minimalist design for large-scale live screens.

For example, a jumbotron animation for Burger King's live events required simplicity, big type, and instant readability - a stark contrast to the fast-paced, remix-friendly TikTok edit of the same campaign.

Beyond Virality: Business Impact & Cultural Footprint

The campaigns under Sukratti's creative stewardship delivered more than views and shares - they drove tangible business impact. Subway reportedly saw explosive sales during the Footlong Cookie campaign, and Burger King's“Whopper Whopper” triggered massive social engagement and brand visibility.

But for Sukratti, the true metric of success isn't just numbers. It's when a campaign transcends advertising and becomes part of internet culture - when people remix it, reference it, and make it their own.“Viral success is not a lottery but a discipline,” she says.

A Blueprint for Branding in the Internet Age

In an era where traditional ads struggle for attention, Sukratti offers a blueprint for brands and creatives alike: start with a strong core idea, design for platform-native consumption, embed emotional clarity, and leave room for audience participation.

As brands increasingly seek authentic connection over one-time promotions, the approach championed by Sukratti - of subtle cultural taps, bold motion design, and emotional engagement - may well define the next wave of advertising success.