Launchevity Helps Entrepreneurs Transform Ideas Into High-Performing Websites And Revenue-Generating Businesses

MENAFN - GetNews)



Launchevity now introduces refreshed services tailored for today's growing solopreneur market agency offers solopreneurs fixed-rate website packages, branding, SEO, and post-launch support to turn ideas into profitable online businesses.

NEW YORK, NY - December 11, 2025 - Launchevity, a launch and growth agency for solopreneurs, today announced its updated website and marketing packages designed to help entrepreneurs build high-performing websites, establish their brands, and grow their businesses. With affordable website design, fixed-rate pricing, and comprehensive support -including design, SEO, branding, and post-launch marketing-the agency makes professional online tools accessible to business owners ready to scale in 2025.

Launchevity was founded by serial entrepreneur and marketing consultant Kristi Patrice Carter, JD. The agency helps solopreneurs launch fully optimized, conversion-ready websites and provides ongoing guidance to support business growth.

“I know how overwhelming it can be to invest time, energy, and money into a business idea only to struggle reaching your first customers or scaling your brand,” says Carter.“Launchevity bridges that gap by combining design, marketing strategy, and hands-on support so solopreneurs can succeed.”

Not Just a Web Design Agency

Launchevity goes beyond typical design and ad agencies by offering a full suite of services, including website development, branding, SEO, and post-launch support. The agency works closely with clients to deliver practical guidance, sustainable plans, and marketing strategies that continue to drive results after launch day.

Supporting Entrepreneurs of All Backgrounds

Whether selling handmade products, consulting services, or launching a new venture, Launchevity equips solopreneurs with the tools and expertise they need. Clients receive guidance from experienced designers, marketers, and content specialists, ensuring every website is tailored to its target audience and optimized for performance.

Clear, Fixed-Rate Packages

Launchevity offers straightforward packages with no hidden fees:



1–5 pages: $350

6–11 pages: $550

12–15 pages: $750

16–20 pages: $950 21–25 pages: $1,250

Each package includes at least 1 hour of marketing support, an optimized website, brand messaging, SEO and content strategy, and post-launch guidance to help businesses thrive.

More Than a Website

Clients are never left on their own. The Launchevity team ensures each business has a clear action plan and ongoing support.

“Our clients don't just launch-they take off,” says Carter.“It's rewarding to see entrepreneurs' ideas grow, generate revenue, and gain visibility in their markets.”

About Launchevity

Based in New York City, Launchevity is a launch and growth agency dedicated to helping solopreneurs worldwide build strong brands, high-performing websites, and actionable growth strategies. Learn more and get started at .