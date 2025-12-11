Clectiq Launches High-Accountability Growth Framework For Law Firms Seeking More Case Flow

MENAFN - GetNews) Clectiq, a digital marketing agency for law firms and the growth partner trusted by forward-moving firms, announced the rollout of its structured framework built to help attorneys increase signed cases through bottom-of-the-funnel SEO, Local SEO, Google Ads, Meta Ads, and airtight tracking.

The system focuses on one outcome above all: reducing cost per signed case. Unlike traditional agencies that sell impressions, clicks, or leads, Clectiq aligns every campaign with the metrics law firms actually care about-qualified inquiries that turn into real clients.

“Our role is to help good firms grow faster,” said Founder Emmanuel Kalashnikov.“We help firms remove the friction between a qualified lead and a signed case. That means eliminating wasted spend, tightening intake speed, and fixing tracking so firms know exactly where every case comes from.”

A Selective Model Built on Exclusivity

Clectiq maintains strict capacity limits to ensure deep execution quality. The company accepts only 3 new firms per month. It grants exclusive rights to 1 firm per practice area per city, preventing internal competition and enabling campaigns tailored to the client's market, brand, and goals.

“We're not chasing volume,” Kalashnikov added.“We're building long-term competitive advantages for firms that want predictable growth and are willing to be accountable to the data.”

The Growth Plan: A High-Impact Audit for Qualified Firms

As part of the rollout, Clectiq offers its Growth Plan, a comprehensive audit available only to qualified firms. The process includes:



A full review of SEO, Local SEO, Google Ads, Meta Ads, and intake performance

A recorded breakdown revealing case leaks and growth opportunities A short collaborative review to assess exclusivity, availability, and partnership fit







A Four-Step System Engineered for Measurable Outcomes

Clectiq's High-Accountability Growth System includes:

Intake Assessment

Full Asset Audit

Recorded Growth Plan

Partnership Review

This creates direct alignment between marketing spend, operational performance, and signed cases.

Built for Law Firms Playing the Long Game

As a leading digital marketing agency for law firms, Clectiq focuses exclusively on measurable growth and signed cases for Personal Injury, Car Accidents, Immigration, Bankruptcy, Criminal Defense, Family Law, and other competitive practice areas where precision and accountability define success.

For availability and practice-area exclusivity, visit.