Sofasia Introduces Global Expansion Plan For Custom Modular Furniture Collections

MENAFN - GetNews) Sofasia, a Turkey-based brand specializing in handmade modular seating, plans to expand globally. It offers customizable modular floor sofas, sectional floor couches, Mah Jong–style sofas, bench cushions, and outdoor wooden seating, serving international customers through its online platform.

Istanbul, Turkey - Dec 11, 2025 - Sofasia, a boutique furniture manufacturer with a decade of production experience, has announced an international expansion strategy that strengthens its position in the modular furniture industry. Known for fully customizable seating solutions, the brand offers a diverse portfolio that includes modular floor sofa designs, sectional floor couch configurations, Mah Jong–style floor sofas, bench cushions, and garden (outdoor) wooden sofa models.







A Global Producer of Custom Modular Seating

Sofasia operates from a dedicated manufacturing facility, producing handmade seating groups tailored to customer specifications. Each piece is available in personalized dimensions, colors, and fabric selections, reflecting the brand's focus on flexibility and modern living needs.

The brand's collection includes modular floor cushions, large backrest pillows, custom sofa cushions, window seat cushions, custom bench cushions, and garden seating pads. All products are crafted using washable, stain-resistant, and highly durable fabrics suitable for long-term residential use.

Founder Aziz Civan emphasized the importance of customization in contemporary interior design:“Today's homes demand adaptable furniture. Our goal is to provide customers with modular seating that reflects personal style while offering durability and comfort. Every Sofasia product is made to order, allowing complete control over size, structure, and aesthetics.”

Design Philosophy and Customer-Focused Production

Sofasia's approach centers on modularity, craftsmanship, and aesthetic variety. The company offers thousands of color and pattern options, enabling interior designers, homeowners, and global buyers to create personalized layouts for living rooms, terraces, gardens, or multifunctional spaces.

Its Mah Jong–inspired modular floor sofa line has become one of the brand's defining product categories, appealing to customers seeking low-profile, flexible configurations for modern homes. The company also provides worldwide fabric delivery for upholstery and curtain projects.

Strategic Growth and Future Roadmap

As demand grows for bespoke modular furniture, Sofasia aims to expand its global logistics capabilities, introduce new product variations, and enhance its digital customer experience. The company plans to strengthen its presence in international markets while maintaining its boutique production model.

About Sofasia

Sofasia is a Turkey-based furniture brand specializing in handmade modular seating groups, including modular floor sofas, sectional floor couches, Mah Jong–style floor sofas, bench cushions, and outdoor wooden seating. Serving a global customer base, the company offers fully customizable designs crafted with durable, washable fabrics and thousands of color and pattern options.

For more information, visit: