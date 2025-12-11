Moldtech Drives The Future Of Precast Construction Into 2026

Moldtech reinforces its role as a strategic technology partner for the industrialized construction sector as the industry moves into 2026. The company continues to deliver high-precision solutions in concrete machinery molds and expand its support for projects that incorporate tilt up construction, responding to a market increasingly focused on efficiency, speed and operational control.

As part of this strategy, Moldtech has strengthened its Mymoldtech platform, which allows clients to follow the complete lifecycle of their mold-from the initial design stages and engineering plans to final manufacturing and delivery. This transparent workflow helps optimize project timelines and ensures full technical alignment with each customer.

Moldtech also announces the launch of a new 3D configurator on its website, currently in its first release and focused exclusively on allowing users to create and visualize tilting tables in 3D. This tool marks the beginning of a broader digital suite aimed at helping clients explore mold configurations before entering production.

With these advancements, Moldtech reaffirms its commitment to innovation and tailored engineering support, offering solutions that enable manufacturers and contractors to enter 2026 with greater capability, predictability and competitiveness.

About Moldtech

With a strong presence in the United States and headquarters in Seville, Spain, Moldtech develops advanced technologies for the precast concrete industry, providing equipment and molds designed to improve quality, productivity, and sustainability in modern construction.