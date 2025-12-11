403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
'Union 25' Exercise Concludes In Kuwait
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 11 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Naval Force and their peers from other GCC member states concluded on Thursday the joint maritime exercise, Union 25, with the participation of the GCC Secretariat.
In a press release after the end of the exercise, Minister of Defense Sheikh Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Sabah said unified action and integrated efforts among GCC forces are a main pillar of boosting naval security in the region.
Strengthening collective defense potential comes to materialize GCC leaders' vision, he added, commending sincere efforts exerted by naval forces participating in, preparing and carrying out the exercise, the minister, who attended and patronized the event, added.
Meanwhile, Chief of General Staff of Kuwait's Armed Forces Lt. Gen. Khaled Al-Sharaian expressed appreciation to the professional level shown during conducting the exercise.
Varied scenarios and testing command systems as well as dealing with challenges have contributed to boosting efficiency of the participating naval groups.
He noted that the aim of exercise was to manage joint operations and planning to enhance and develop GCC joint military integration and cooperation.
The Union 25 is part of a chain of joint Gulf exercises to aiming develop combat efficiency, and bolster cooperation and integration in carrying out and managing common naval duties and upgrade readiness of defending territorial water and protecting GCC national interests in economic water. (end)
tab
In a press release after the end of the exercise, Minister of Defense Sheikh Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Sabah said unified action and integrated efforts among GCC forces are a main pillar of boosting naval security in the region.
Strengthening collective defense potential comes to materialize GCC leaders' vision, he added, commending sincere efforts exerted by naval forces participating in, preparing and carrying out the exercise, the minister, who attended and patronized the event, added.
Meanwhile, Chief of General Staff of Kuwait's Armed Forces Lt. Gen. Khaled Al-Sharaian expressed appreciation to the professional level shown during conducting the exercise.
Varied scenarios and testing command systems as well as dealing with challenges have contributed to boosting efficiency of the participating naval groups.
He noted that the aim of exercise was to manage joint operations and planning to enhance and develop GCC joint military integration and cooperation.
The Union 25 is part of a chain of joint Gulf exercises to aiming develop combat efficiency, and bolster cooperation and integration in carrying out and managing common naval duties and upgrade readiness of defending territorial water and protecting GCC national interests in economic water. (end)
tab
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment