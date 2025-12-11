403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UN Agencies Condemn Strike On Hospital In Myanmar
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Dec 11 (KUNA) -- Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk expressed deep shock at the deadly attack on Mrauk-U Hospital in Myanmar's Rakhine State
The hospital's infrastructure had been severely damaged with operating rooms and the main inpatient ward completely destroyed, Ghebreyesus wrote on X account on Thursday.
Mrauk-U People's Hospital is the primary health care center in the area, providing health and emergency services obstetric care and surgical capacity.
"This attack will disrupt access to health care for entire communities," he noted
WHO chief reported that this is the 67th attack on health facilities verified by WHO.
"Every attack on health care is an attack on humanity," he said, adding, "Health facilities patients and health workers must be protected at all times. Stop attacks on health care!"
For his part, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk also condemned the "deadly" strike describing sounding alarm over the prospect of renewed waves of acute violence ahead of the military-imposed "elections."
He warned that such attacks may amount to war crimes calling for investigations and accountability and urging an immediate halt to the fighting.
The attack has reportedly left at least 33 deaths and 20 injuries including health workers, and patients and their family members. (end)
imk
The hospital's infrastructure had been severely damaged with operating rooms and the main inpatient ward completely destroyed, Ghebreyesus wrote on X account on Thursday.
Mrauk-U People's Hospital is the primary health care center in the area, providing health and emergency services obstetric care and surgical capacity.
"This attack will disrupt access to health care for entire communities," he noted
WHO chief reported that this is the 67th attack on health facilities verified by WHO.
"Every attack on health care is an attack on humanity," he said, adding, "Health facilities patients and health workers must be protected at all times. Stop attacks on health care!"
For his part, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk also condemned the "deadly" strike describing sounding alarm over the prospect of renewed waves of acute violence ahead of the military-imposed "elections."
He warned that such attacks may amount to war crimes calling for investigations and accountability and urging an immediate halt to the fighting.
The attack has reportedly left at least 33 deaths and 20 injuries including health workers, and patients and their family members. (end)
imk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment