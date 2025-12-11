Dnata Scales Up In Milan With Cargo Expansion



Global air services provider to invest over €25 million in advanced cargo facility at Milano Malpensa Expansion to generate 200 new jobs and boost local logistics sector

Milan, Italy, 11 December 2025 - dnata, a leading global air and travel services provider, has announced an investment of over €25 million to develop a cutting-edge cargo facility at Milano Malpensa Airport (MXP) through its wholly-owned local subsidiary, Airport Handling.

The strategic project is part of dnata's broader commitment to building high-performance cargo infrastructure in markets with strong long-term growth potential.

Expansion fuels employment and logistics sector

Airport Handling's expansion follows a competitive tender process by the SEA Group, the operator of Linate and Malpensa airports. The development will create 200 new local jobs, further strengthening the company's position as Italy's leading ground services provider.

The new facility will be located in the Cargo City area of the airport and will span 10,000 square meters, with an annual handling capacity of over 100,000 tonnes. Designed to meet the highest industry standards, it will support the efficient and safe handling of all cargo types, including perishables, pharmaceuticals, dangerous goods, live animals, aircraft engines, and vehicles.

Built for the future: sustainability at the core

Aligned with dnata's global sustainability strategy, the facility will feature a range of energy-efficient solutions. These include photovoltaic panels for renewable energy, advanced thermal insulation, and high-efficiency LED lighting. Both the warehouse and office spaces are planned to maximise natural light and will be supported by low-consumption heating and cooling systems. The site will also be equipped with infrastructure to enable low-emission ground operations.

Airport Handling's new facility is scheduled to become operational in September 2027.

Alberto Morosi, CEO of Airport Handling, commented:“Our expansion into cargo is a defining investment for Airport Handling and a clear signal of our long-term commitment to Italy. Milan is a regional hub for aviation and trade, and we see strong fundamentals for sustained cargo growth driven by cross-border e-commerce, pharmaceuticals, and perishables. Our extensive experience in ramp and passenger services provides a solid operational foundation - adding cargo services to our portfolio is a natural evolution.

He added:“We anticipate this investment will energise the local logistics ecosystem, delivering meaningful benefits to businesses and communities. We thank the SEA Group for their trust and look forward to setting new standards in Italy.”

Clive Sauv-Hopkins, CEO of dnata Airport Operations, added:“Europe remains a cornerstone of our global expansion strategy, and this project allows us to build future-ready cargo capacity in a high-potential market. We will continue to invest in advanced infrastructure and technologies to deliver best-in-class services across our operations.”

Francesco Raschi, Director of Cargo and Real Estate at SEA Milan Airports, added:“We are proud to announce this important project. This milestone marks a pivotal step in the continued evolution of Malpensa Cargo City, reinforcing its role as a strategic logistics hub in Europe. Partnering with dnata, a global leader in air services, reflects our commitment to excellence and innovation in cargo infrastructure. This collaboration will not only enhance operational capabilities but also generate significant value for the local economy and the broader logistics ecosystem.”

Airport Handling: a fully integrated ground services provider

The new cargo facility will position Airport Handling as a fully integrated ground services provider in Milan. The company currently supports over 60 airlines with ramp and passenger handling, managing 80,000 flights annually across Milan's two airports. With recent expansion into Rome's Fiumicino Airport, Airport Handling continues to grow its footprint in Italy.

dnata: a leading global cargo services provider

dnata delivers reliable and safe ground handling and cargo services at more than 90 airports across 16 countries. In the financial year 2024-25, dnata's teams handled 3.1 million tonnes of cargo globally, marking a 9% year-over-year growth.

