John Gilstrap Announces Exciting Shift To Trade Paperback Editions As 'Scorched Earth' Preorders Begin

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- New York Times bestselling thriller author John Gilstrap announces a major publishing milestone. All future titles, including his acclaimed Jonathan Grave series, will transition from mass-market paperback to the more durable and visually striking trade paperback format.

“This shift is great news for thriller fans,” says Gilstrap.“Trade paperbacks offer larger print and greater durability than mass market editions, while still staying far more affordable than hardcover books. Readers get all the benefits of a premium format, without the premium price.”

Trade paperbacks offer a more comfortable, display-worthy reading experience. Their enhanced durability and polished presentation give readers a collector-friendly edition that reflects the quality of the stories inside.

In his recent blog post titled“The Mass Market Paperback Is Dead: Long Live Trade Paper!”, Gilstrap explores the publishing industry's evolution and what this transition means for readers. Full post available here:

“For the first time, the entire Jonathan Grave library will be available in trade paperback,” Gilstrap adds.“This is exciting news, and a chance for longtime fans to refresh their shelves and for new readers to jump into the series with a beautiful, unified collection.”

Gilstrap's long-running Jonathan Grave thrillers remain fan favorites for their gripping tension, covert missions, and morally driven heroes. With more than a dozen bestselling titles in the franchise, the shift to trade paperback marks a meaningful evolution that enhances the reading experience for both longtime fans and those just discovering the series.

That evolution continues with the release of Scorched Earth, which places Grave and his Security Solutions team in a battle for the nation's future. When former President Darmond's loyalists begin assassinating covert operatives on a secret enemies list, the team becomes the next target. Their investigation uncovers a deadly conspiracy rooted in rural North Carolina, one that threatens core American ideals and demands a daring response.

“With this monumental change taking place, it is important for readers to preorder their copies of their favorite authors,” concludes Gilstrap. I am launching my latest edition to the Jonathan Grave series, Scorched Earth, in February.“I encourage readers-fans in particular-to preorder a copy now and be the first to hold this exciting new format in their hands.”

Preorder Scorched Earth here:

Reader Excitement Spans the Entire Jonathan Grave Series

Review for No Mercy

“Fast moving, fun read with some interesting insights into modern weapons and guerilla style tactics. Characters are interesting and fairly well developed.”

Review for Zero Sum

“This was another intense, extremely complex, and suspenseful thriller that will keep you guessing until the very end. There were many unexpected twists, while some were intriguing, a few others only created a lot of rage. I'm really hoping that there will be many more stories in this fantastic series!

I would definitely recommend this book, series, and outstanding author.”

About John Gilstrap

John Gilstrap is a New York Times bestselling author celebrated for his high-intensity thriller novels, most notably the critically acclaimed Jonathan Grave series. Known for his precision, depth of research, and cinematic storytelling, Gilstrap creates action-packed narratives with heart and authenticity. His books have earned numerous awards, reached international audiences through multiple translations, and cemented his reputation as one of today's top voices in thriller fiction. He is also a screenwriter and a recognized expert in public safety and explosives.

For more information about John Gilstrap, click here: