UAE Launches First Arab Satellite With Hyperspectral Imaging Technology Khaleej Times

The UAE has successfully launched a satellite in a "strategic milestone", the nation's space agency said on Wednesday.

The satellite, called Arab Satellite 813, is the first Arab satellite to feature hyperspectral imaging technology.

The name '813' commemorates the year associated with the rise of the House of Wisdom in Baghdad, a period considered a symbol of scientific progress in the Arab world. The mission aims to revive that spirit of regional collaboration by bringing together Arab engineers under one unified project for the first time.

This tech offers unprecedented capabilities to study environmental and climatic systems and monitor changes across Earth's surface. Launching this satellite will help develop the skills of young Arab engineers and scientists in space science and technology.

It aims to support research centres and advanced platforms for testing and developing space technologies with the participation of Arab experts.

The launch also aims to support collaboration among Arab countries through joint space projects within the Arab Space Cooperation Group. It also aims to support Sustainable Development goals (SDG) through Earth-observation technologies.

The Director of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, Salem Al Marri, congratulated the team behind the launch, saying. "Congratulations to the UAE Space Agency and the National Space Science and Technology Centre on the successful launch of Arab Satellite 813. This mission, created for all Arabs, marks another important step towards a future defined by collaboration and growth across the space sector in our region.'